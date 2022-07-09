Pique’s alleged new girlfriend seen interacting with his kids as details of mysterious 22-year-old blonde emerge in wake of Shakira breakup - Reports

The situation surrounding the breakup of Colombian pop star Shakira and Gerard Pique has taken another twist. According to Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquez (via MARCA), the Barcelona defender's new girlfriend is already familiar with his two children - Milan and Sasha.

The Spanish defender has been all over the news despite the 2021-22 season ending a few months ago. Pique and Shakira ended their 12-year long relationship last month after the player was accused of cheating with another woman.

Fa and Vasquez mentioned on their podcast 'Mamarazzi' that Pique's new girlfriend was seen interacting with his two kids at a function. The two journalists have also provided a few key pieces of information regarding the identity of the new woman the Barcelona defender is allegedly dating. The woman is 22 years old and was wearing a black dress during the function.

However, the name of the girl has still not been revealed by the Spanish media. MARCA's report says that the name of the woman begins with the letter 'C'.

Fa and Vasquez have, however, provided some new information on the woman. According to them, the woman works at Kosmos, a company owned by the Barcelona defender himself. The pair, however, keep their interaction at work to the minimum.

Fa and Vasquez also revealed that Pique went on a holiday to Dubai with the mystery blonde girl. This information was reportedly leaked by an airport worker who said that the pair travelled in business class with Emirates airlines.

Gerard Pique and Shakira could have legal battle ahead

According to an earlier report from MARCA, Milan and Sasha could be the reason behind Pique and Shakira getting involved in a legal battle.

Shakira is keen to take their two children on holiday to Miami. However, the Spanish defender does not want them to leave Spain, even for a short period of time.

Interestingly, the issues in his personal life are not hampering the Barcelona defender, who was seen training with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 35-year-old defender will need to fight for his place in the starting XI, though, following the arrival of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

