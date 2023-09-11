How old is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans age difference explored as marriage report sparks hilarious memes online

Captain America star Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista reportedly got married in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home surrounded by just close family and friends. According to a report by Page Six, the couple married on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Back in November 2022, the couple sparked dating rumors after People reported that they had been dating for over a year and were in a serious relationship. In January 2023, the 42-year-old actor confirmed his relationship with Baptista, in a cute video of them trying to scare each other.

Baptista, at the age of 26, is sixteen years younger than Evans.

Since then, he has frequently shared posts of the two holidaying together on his socials including picking apples, skiing, and even kissing in the car.

Baptista is a well-known Portuguese actress, best known for her work on Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Warrior Nun. She has won several awards and recognitions, including being named IMDb's Top Ten Breakout Stars of 2020, and Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné when she was just 16.

"He's off the market": News of Chris Evans allegedly being married sparks a meme fest online

As news of Chris Evans being married to long-time girlfriend Alba Baptista spread, internet users were quick to express their shock. While several users were delighted and congratulated the happy couple, there were many who were sad that the People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive is no longer available.

They shared some hilarious reaction memes and quips. Here are a few seen on X:

More about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's reported wedding

According to Page Six, the guest list included Evan's Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. A source added that the ceremony was "locked down tight," and the guests had to sign NDAs and phones were not allowed inside the venue.

Back in 2022, Chris Evans told People that he always wanted to get married and have kids and added:

"I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

Sources for both Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have not confirmed the news at the time of writing this article.