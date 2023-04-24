Chris Evans and 3 MCU actors who don't have Marvel releases in 2023

Movies from The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been huge successes over the years, and their actors, like Chris Evans' Captain America, have become household names. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of each new movie or TV series, but not every actor from the MCU will be donning a superhero suit in 2023.

Some of our beloved superheroes won't feature in Marvel's upcoming 2023 movie releases like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III and The Marvels, among others. But fans of the actors needn't be disappointed yet. Fans can still watch their favorite stars portray fascinating and nuanced roles, such as Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming HBO series The Sympathizer.

Here are five actors from the MCU who will not be featuring in a Marvel movie this year but have taken up new roles in other films/TV series:

Chris Evans and 4 other actors from MCU who won't be playing Marvel superheroes in 2023

1) Chris Evans in Ghosted

Chris Evans has been a fan-favorite in the MCU as Captain America. However, in 2023, Chris Evans will not be returning to his superhero role since it was pretty clear in Avengers: Endgame and Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he has passed on his shield to Anthony Mackie, the Falcon.

Chris Evans stars alongside renowned actress Ana de Armas in the new Apple TV+ movie Ghosted which was released on April 21, 2023. The duo have previously worked together on hit movies such as Knives Out and The Gray Man and have done a fabulous job.

2) Anthony Mackie in We Have a Ghost and If You Were The Last

Anthony Mackie, who played Falcon in the MCU, will also not be returning to his superhero role in 2023. Fans will surely miss seeing him play the role of Falcon this year alongside his superhero best friend Captain America (Chris Evans). But the actor stars in two new movies which they will surely enjoy watching.

The first movie, We Have a Ghost, is a family-friendly adventure comedy film about a couple who discover a ghost in their home and decide to help him solve his unfinished business. Mackie plays the role of Frank Presley, a YouTuber and father alongside Stranger Things star David Harbour, who plays the role of Ernest, the ghost. The movie was released on February 24, 2023, and is available to stream on Netflix.

Mackie's second movie, If You Were The Last, is a romantic comedy-drama set in space. Anthony Mackie plays the role of Adam alongside Zoe Chao, both of whom are astronauts. They dispute over whether or not they should spend their final days as friends or something more when they are stranded in their malfunctioning space shuttle with little chance of being rescued.

Directed by Kirsten Mercado, If You Were The Last was released on 11 March 2023 and stars Zoe Chao alongside Anthony Mackie.

3) Elizabeth Olsen in Love & Death

Elizabeth Olsen, who played Scarlet Witch in the MCU, will also not be returning to her superhero role in 2023. As there's a possibility of her returning to a Marvel movie in the future, this year she is not set to appear in any movie from the MCU.

The Avengers actress will be starring in the upcoming HBO Max limited series, Love & Death. The series is based on the true story of a brutal murder that took place in Texas in the 1980s. Olsen will be playing the role of Candy Montgomery, the woman accused of murder.

The series is set to premiere on April 27, 2023, on HBO Max.

4) Robert Downey Jr in The Sympathizer

Since Robert Downey Jr's character Iron Man met his unfortunate demise in Avengers: Endgame, we probably won't be seeing the actor feature in future Marvel movies except for possible cameos. However, the Iron Man star will appear in the upcoming HBO Max mini-series, The Sympathizer.

The Sympathizer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Downey Jr. will be playing the role of the General, a CIA operative who is tasked with supporting South Vietnamese forces during the Vietnam War.

The trailer showed Robert Downey Jr. portraying multiple disguises as he plays the role of a spy. Since the actor is known for his versatility, fans are eager to see how he will take on this role and showcase his acting prowess in The Sympathizer which is set to release in 2024.

3) Sebastian Stan in Sharper

Sebastian Stan played the role of Winter Soldier in the MCU. He too will not be returning to his role in 2023. Marvel fans loved his on-screen chemistry with Chris Evans' Captain America in the Avengers movies and with Anthony Mackie in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

If fans are waiting for Stan's return to the big screen, they don't need to worry anymore. They can watch the actor showcase his incredible acting abilities in the Apple TV+ movie, Sharper, which was released on February 10, 2023.

The movie is a crime thriller directed by Benjamin Caron and stars Sebastian Stan alongside renowned actors such as Julianne Moore, Justice Smith, John Lithgow and Briana Middleton.

