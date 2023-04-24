What time will Elizabeth Olsen's Love & Death air on HBO Max? All about true crime series on Candy Montgomery

Love & Death, the highly anticipated true crime mini-series starring Elizabeth Olsen, is set to premiere on HBO Max on April 27, 2023, at 12 am ET. The television program is based on Jim Atkinson and John Bloom's book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs.

The series tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who committed one of the most sensationalized crimes in Texas history when she brutally murdered her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980. The show will explore the complex emotions and motivations behind Montgomery's crime, and the aftermath for those involved.

The first 3 episodes, of a total of 7, are expected to arrive on April 27, 2023, following which, episodes will be released on a weekly basis. With an all-star cast and talented directors, the series is sure to be a hit on HBO Max.

Elizabeth Olsen's Love & Death on HBO Max: What to expect from this true crime series on Candy Montgomery

The show is set in Texas in the 1980s, where Candy Montgomery, a seemingly ordinary housewife, lived a secret life of adultery and violence. She had an affair with Allan Gore, a married man, and Betty Gore was his wife. One day, Candy attacked Betty with an axe, killing her in front of her children.

The murder shocked the small community of Wylie, Texas, and became one of the most sensationalized crimes in the state's history. Montgomery's trial received national attention, and her defense argued that she had acted in self-defence after Betty attacked her. However, the jury found her guilty of murder and she was sentenced to life in prison.

The Love & Death series promises to offer a fresh perspective on this infamous crime, examining the complex emotions and psychology behind Montgomery's actions, as well as the community's reaction to the murder.

It is also expected to delve into the web of relationships and secrets that led to the crime and the role of religion in Montgomery's life. Despite being a devout Christian, Montgomery's actions contradicted her religious beliefs, and the series will examine the tension between her faith and her behavior.

Led by Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death has an interesting cast

Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Candy Montgomery is sure to be a standout performance, as she delves into the character's psyche and explores the tension between her faith and her actions.

Jesse Plemons' portrayal of Pat Montgomery, Candy's husband, is also expected to be a highlight of the series. Pat Montgomery stood by his wife throughout her trial, and the show explores the impact of the murder on their marriage and their community.

In addition to Olsen and Plemons, Love & Death boasts a talented supporting cast.

Lily Rabe, known for her work on American Horror Story, plays Betty Gore, the victim of the murder. Patrick Fugit, known for his work on Almost Famous and Outcast, plays Allan Gore, Candy's lover. Keir Gilchrist, known for his work on Atypical and the United States of Tara, plays Tim Curley, a key witness in the trial.

The series is directed by David E. Kelley, who is known for his work on popular HBO series such as Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Kelley's ability to create compelling characters and intricate plotlines is sure to be on full display in Love & Death, making it a must-watch for fans of the true crime genre.

Overall, Love & Death promises to be a hit with its talented cast, talented director, and unique perspective on one of the most sensationalized crimes in Texas history. Don’t miss the Love & Death series on HBO Max on April 27, 2023.

