Love and Death trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Before its premiere in April, HBO Max recently dropped the trailer for Love And Death, the crime drama series that stars Elizabeth Olsen. It is based on several Texas Monthly articles and Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, a book by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson.

Originally published in 1984, the book was an Edgar Award Finalist. The streaming TV miniseries was directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, noted for her work on the AMC drama series Mad Men and Showtime’s Homeland.

The eight-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated TV director helms the series on a script by David E. Kelley of Nine Perfect Strangers, Anatomy of a Scandal, and The Lincoln Lawyer fame.

The release date of Love and Death has been set for April 27, 2023, on HBO Max. The first three episodes, of a total of seven, will debut on the same day, followed by a weekly release pattern through May 25, 2023.

What does the Love and Death (2023) trailer show?

Based on a true story, Love and Death is centered around a Wylie, Texas-based housewife named Candy Montgomery. She was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in 1980 with an ax. Montgomery apparently had an extramarital affair with Gore’s husband, Allan.

Four months after the crime, a jury comprising three men and nine women gave Montgomery a clean chit after she pled self-defense. The trailer, lasting 1:30 minutes, chronicles the same.

It starts with Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) wondering about her “payback” from life regardless of being a dedicated mother and wife. Sequences of a normal household flash on the screen as Montgomery’s internal monolog plays in the backdrop.

From the following frames, viewers learn about Montgomery’s relationship with a married Allen Gore (Jesse Plemons) and the bloody consequences it has. Whether Montgomery and Allen end up together despite the rough path their affair led them to might also be explored in the forthcoming series.

Storyline, cast, and other details of the upcoming series

According to IMDB, the storyline for Love and Death reads:

“Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore had a lot in common: They sang together in the Methodist church choir, their daughters were best friends, and their husbands had good jobs working for technology companies in the north Dallas suburbs known as Silicon Prairie. But beneath the placid surface of their seemingly perfect lives, both women simmered with unspoken frustrations and unanswered desires.”

Olsen and Plemons aside, the cast of the HBO Max original limited series includes:

Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery

Lily Rabe as Betty Gore

Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams

Elizabeth Marvel as Jackie Ponder

Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder

Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler

Beth Broderick as Bertha Pomeroy

Other actors starring in the crime show include Richard C. Jones, Aaron Jay Rome, Fabiola Andújar, Brian d'Arcy James, and Olivia Applegate, among others. To note, Love and Death is yet to get a rating since the Lionsgate Television-backed thriller has still not premiered.

However, previous Montgomery iterations, namely Stephen Gyllenhaal-directed 1990 TV movie A Killing in a Small Town and Hulu’s recent Jessica Biel-led limited TV series Candy, were loved by viewers. Hence, the miniseries admittedly has big shoes to fill.

Kelley, Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno round up the team of executive producers.

The first three episodes of Love and Death are slated to hit HBO Max on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

