What did Kanye West say about Beyonce and Jay-Z's kids? Couple reportedly looking to take legal action amid controversy

Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action after Kanye West's "vulgar and offensive" comments about their children. Page Six cited an exclusive source in a Thursday, March 20, 2025, article, saying that the couple "will absolutely not stand for it," after Ye attacked their two youngest children in an all-caps rant on X. The same source is quoted as saying:

"Jay-Z and Beyonce are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."

In an all-caps rant on X on Tuesday night, March 18, 2025, Kanye West reportedly called Jay-Z and Beyoncé's two youngest kids, twins Rumi and Sir, "R*TARDED." Ye Has since deleted the tweet, but netizens have shared a screenshot of it on social media, which reportedly reads:

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS THEY'RE R***RDED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING R***RTED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."

A screenshot of Kanye West’s deleted post (Image via @kanyewest/ X)

However, per Page Six's insider source, Jay-Z and Beyonce "have no plans on publicly addressing" the posts Kanye made about their children.

Kanye West explains why he took his X post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids down

After he called Beyonce and Jay-Z's twins "R*TARDED" on Tuesday evening, Kanye West took down the post. However, Page Six reported that he re-shared the same post early on Wednesday and explained why he delegated the first upload in the first place, and it wasn't because he was trying to be "a good person." He allegedly wrote in a Wednesday, March 19, 2025, post on X:

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé's family down ... because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled."

While Jay-Z and Beyonce haven't publicly addressed Kanye West's rant about their children's intelligence on X, a source told Page Six that Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was "appalled" by it. The outlet mentioned the source saying that Kim couldn't believe the rapper "would use that kind of language about anybody," especially when talking about kids.

While Kim reportedly understands that there is a feud between her ex-husband and Jay-Z and Beyonce, the same source said that the Skim founder feels that the "kids are off limits."

"Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication," the outlet further quoted the insider.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, 2025, seemingly in response to Kanye West's dig at her grandkids. She shared a "corny joke," saying, "What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown."

As for Ye's X rants, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids weren't the only subject of his all-caps posts on the platform. Kanye also threw shade over Playboi Carti's recent album, MUSIC, and other rappers featured in it, including Kendrick Lamar and Future.

He previously called Future "WASHED" and claimed that "NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK," in a series of posts on X on March 19, 2025.

