How old are Beyonce's twins? Tina Knowles shares heartwarming details about her grandchildren Rumi and Sir

Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, opened up about the singer and husband Jay-Z's twins, Rumi and Sir. While attending the Kentucky Darby over the weekend, Knowles gave E! News some rare updates on the 6-year-old twins.

Knowles revealed that Rumi was an "amazing artist," while Sir, on the other hand, was more on the quiet side but, according to Knowles, was "very smart."

At just 6 years old, Rumi recently became the youngest woman to ever chart in Billboard history after she was featured on Beyonce's track Protector. The singer occasionally shares pictures of her twins on social media, but spoken updates on the pair are quite rare.

Tina Knowles shared updates on her twin grandkids (Image via Instagram/@mstinaknowles)

Tina Knowles reveals the contrasting personalities of Beyonce's twins

Beyonce and rapper Jay-Z have three kids: a 12-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy Carter and 6-year-old fraternal twins named Rumi and Sir Carter. Tina Knowles attended the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and while at the derby, Beyonce's mother opened up about her twin grandkids to E! News. When asked to speak about Rumi, Tina told the publication:

"Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator. So I mean how could they be anything else growing up in that environment? That's all we talk about is creativity and fashion and the whole thing."

When asked about Sir, Tina Knowles replied:

"Sir is very quiet and is very, very smart and does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into the fashion stuff as much."

Knowles' current statements resonate with the same sentiments that she expressed back in 2019 to Us Weekly. When talking about the twins back then, the 70-year-old told the publication:

"The girl is really just going to rule the world, and the boy is kind of laid back and chills like the dad."

Rumi was featured on her mother's track Protector from her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The feature earned the 6-year-old the Billboard record of becoming the youngest woman ever to chart. On Protector, right before the guitar strums hit, Rumi gives an introduction, saying:

"Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?"

The 6-year-old bests the record of her own older sister, Blue Ivy, who previously held the record for her feature on Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl when she was only 7.

The song was featured in 2019's The Lion King, and Blue Ivy even bagged a Grammy Award for her performance. The singer, her mother, and her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, appeared in the track's official music video.

Blue Ivy accompanied her mother throughout her Renaissance tour, performing as a dancer during her shows. Rumi even attended Queen B's Renaissance tour performance in Paris, France, where she and Jay-Z cheered on Rumi's older sister Blue Ivy as she took the stage.

Beyonce, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy, and Rumi in the music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' (Image via YouTube/ Beyoncé)

All of Beyonce's children make occasional appearances on the singer's social media. Back in 2022, right before the release of Renaissance, the singer posted a picture of her and all three of her kids in bed on her website and wrote:

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration."

She also added:

"And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Additionally, during the E! News interview, Tina Knowles was asked what she thought of her daughter doing country music. The 70-year-old stated that Beyonce has already done country music before. She told the publication:

"We’re from Texas. We’ve been part of that culture for a long time, and I was very excited about it. She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I’m really proud of that."

Cowboy Carter was released on March 29, 2024, and is currently available to stream online. The album was released as the second part of Beyonce's planned trilogy of three albums, with the first part being 2022's Renaissance.