One of Beyonce's songs, II Hands II Heaven, from her latest album Cowboy Carter has taken the internet by storm as it sparked a viral TikTok trend. The trend became viral after a TikTok user dubbed dancer Drea Kelly's dance video to the song.

The moves quickly grabbed eyeballs, with multiple accounts, including celebrities like Donte Colley and Chloe Bailey emulating the same steps in the beats of Beyonce's hit number.

Queen Bee also hopped on to the viral trend as she shared her version on Instagram on Tuesday (May 7).

Drea Kelly, also known as Andrea Kelly, is a professional choreographer, dancer, and actress. She takes professional dance fitness and burlesque classes in Atlanta. She went viral on the internet after performing a smooth dance routine that matched B's latest hit number from Cowboy Carter.

Drea Kelly did not originally perform her dance to Beyonce's II Hands II Heaven

Although Kelly is reportedly a fan of Beyonce, she wasn't performing her dance routine to her song in her original video. Following the release of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, a TikTok user dubbed the track II Hands II Heaven with the video of Drea Kelly's dance moves. In the original video, the dancer performed her routine to the tune of I Just Want to Make Love To You by Muddy Waters.

However, netizens found her moves suited to Beyonce's II Hands II Heaven song. Kelly's dance video with the song went viral, with fans trying to replicate her steps to the same tune.

Kelly spoke to USA Today about her dance routine going viral, admitting that it had "taken on a life of its own." She also explained that the dance originated in Chicago and is called the Percolater. The dancer described her routine as an "old-school, house-music dance." She said:

"In Chicago, there's a dance called the Percolator," Kelly said. "So this move that everybody sees me doing is actually an old school, house-music dance, and it fits perfectly."

Further, the 50-year-old dancer said she wants her success to be a "testament to people." Kelly has been performing the same routine for two years but people only noticed when her video with Beyonce's track went viral. She wants her followers to believe their content is never too old. She told USA Today:

"I want this to be a testament to people. Your gifts will make a way for you. And I don't care what anybody thinks. Don't think you're too old. Don't think your content is too old. Something that you put on your page years ago, somebody can discover and it has a new life."

Beyonce joined Drea Kelly's viral TikTok dance trend on II Hands II Heaven

On Tuesday, May 7, Beyonce joined the viral TikTok trend to the beats of her song II Hands II Heaven started by Drea Kelly. The singer shared her version of the challenge, as she posted a video including multiple clips showing the success of her hit album, Cowboy Carter.

In the video, Queen Bee ] dances to her song, loosely replicating the steps from Drea Kelly's viral dance video. The album also included footage from Chloe Bailey's performance at the Coachella 2024. Beyonce appeared in her iconic costume from the Cowboy Carter album cover, representing the American national flag.

Queen Bee released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter on March 29, 2024. It is the second installment in her planned trilogy of albums, which began with the release of her previous studio album, Renaissance in 2022.

The album is widely considered to be her first country album. She collaborated with several lesser-known Black artists for certain tracks in the album, including Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Willie Jones, and Linda Martell.

Two singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages were released before the album. The former became B's ninth single to top the Billboard Hot 100.