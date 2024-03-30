"Absolutely radiant": Fans swoon over Beyoncé’s look for latest magazine pictorial

Beyoncé was recently the talk of the town for her latest look for W Magazine's latest pictorial. She dressed up like a cowgirl for the magazine's cover. She wore bolo ties, cowboy hats, and spurs for her magazine looks.

The W Magazine shared its April 2024 issue on March 29, 2024, featuring Beyonce to celebrate her new album Cowboy Carter. Her pictorials were photographed by Pamela Hanson.

Fans were in awe of her new pictorials for W Magazine. Many fans showered positive compliments on social media platforms. One particular fan said that she looked:

"She looks absolutely radiant and stunning on the cover, truly a queen in every way."

More details about Beyoncé’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

Beyoncé recently appeared in W Magazine's latest shoot for the April 2024 issue on March 29, 2024. She showcased a cowgirl aesthetic for the shoot to celebrate her new album Cowboy Carter's release.

Beyoncé gave a high fashion touch to the old cowgirl-style look for the shoot. She wore an Alexander McQueen coat with an oversized fluffy lapel. She wore ivory-colored outerwear with the entire ensemble. To top it off, she wore a cream-colored 10-gallon hat.

Another picture showed her wearing a black lacy style off-shoulder dress. This dress was from Gucci and she posed in front of a haystack. The black outfit had three belts accessorized with Western buckles. She styled this look with a cowboy hat that had a silver crown fitted to the hat. Her jewelry was designed by Lisa Eisner.

She wore her favorite chaps for her third look. She donned underwear-barring style trousers for her upcoming album Cowboy Carter. Her brown leather chaps were from Sportsmax and her matching chocolate briefs were from Andreādamo. She styled it with a rodeo-ready lasso. She swung the lasso over her head and wore a black mask like cowboys wear in the desert.

For her fourth outfit, she went with a cropped leather cape and wore it over a frilly ivory mini dress. The combinations looked edgy and bold like Beyoncé's personality. The dress had tiered sleeves and paired her outfit with boots from Chloé. She styled her outfit with a hat and a silver bolo tie from Mahnaz Collection.

For her hairstyle, she styled her ash blond hair in pigtails, long curly ponytails, and straight flowy, and loose waves for different outfits. She went with smokey brown eye makeup with a winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes.

She lined her lips with a dark brown lip liner and filled it with a glossy nude lip gloss. She added some bronzer on the high points of her face. For her base, she went with a matte foundation which looked flawless.

Beyoncé sported a mullet hairstyle for CR Fashion Book on March 2, 2024. Her fans thought she looked edgy and said that "It giving Rockyonce" vibes.