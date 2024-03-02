Beyoncé's mullet hairstyle for CR Fashion Book is proof that she is Queen Bey for a reason. Her recent pictorial for CR Fashion Book has taken her fans by a pleasant surprise as she is seen sporting a mullet hairstyle in the same.

CR Fashion Book's Instagram post unveils Beyoncé's feature in the magazine and it consists of a small snippet from her interview wherein Queen Bey states that she had the time of her life on the CR Fashion Book shoot as she always wanted to try the asymmetrical cut in the 90s but her mother won't let her.

Beyoncé's mullet cut earned a lot of praise from fans who took to the comment section of her Instagram post, featuring pictures from the CR Fashion Book shoot:

Fans praise Beyoncé's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

The Single Ladies singer has been in the news for quite some time primarily for launching her haircare brand, Cécred, announcing her eighth studio album Act II and releasing a single 16 Carriages before the album's release.

Fans elated over Beyoncé's mullet hairstyle for CR Fashion Book

CR Fashion Book's Issue 24 features an exclusive interview with Beyoncé and her pictorial in a series of looks wherein she is flaunting a new mullet hairstyle in one photo and curly hair with bangs in another. Her hairstyles are curated by one of her long-time hairstylists- Jawara.

Beyoncé's makeup in the pictorials for CR Fashion Book is edgy as well, given she is sporting overlined lips in one of the photos and a pink eyeshadow with winged eyeliner paired with her mullet in another picture.

While fans have seen the Halo singer experimenting with multiple long hairstyles and changing her hair colour time and again, Beyoncé's mullet became the talk of the town and fans couldn't believe that she woud try such a bold and unique hairstyle.

Beyoncé's mullet is different from the traditional mullet hairstyle as it features a two-tone colour on her hair. The Run The World singer's mullet features a short hair length on the top and an increase in length along the bottom layers. The hairstyle is dual-toned and comprises icy grey and platinum blonde strands with a darker shade for the tips.

Fans of the Say My Name singer were stunned to see Queen Bey in a uniquely styled mullet and praised her look through the Instagram comment section by using phrases like:

Fans praise Beyoncé's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Fans praise Beyonce's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Fans praise Beyoncé's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Fans praise Beyoncé's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Fans praise Beyoncé's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Fans praise Beyoncé's new hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Fans praise Beyoncé's mullet hairstyle for CR Fashion Book (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Read More: Where to buy Beyoncé Parfums' Ce Noir fragrance? Price, release date, and more details explored

Beyoncé's relationship with CR Fashion Book traces back to 2014, ten years after which the singer is posing for the magazine once again. CR Fashion Book's 24th issue comprises Beyoncé's mullet pictorial and her interview talking about her latest haircare line and new album. Additionally, it also features snippets of Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles as she discusses details about Cécred.