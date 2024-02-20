Beyonce reveals her Pixie cut was an act of rebellion, fans applaud: “She’s powering women”

Ahead of launching her haircare brand Cécred, Beyonce shared her struggle with psoriasis, her personal haircare journey, and the reason for chopping her hair off back in 2013.

In a recent interview with Essence magazine promoting her new hair-care line, the Single Ladies singer revealed what led to her chopping her hair off and revealing a pixie cut in 2013 after the birth of her daughter Blue Ivy. While her drastic pixie cut reveal made headlines back then, the reason behind it is currently garnering a lot of praise from beauty enthusiasts.

Commenting on the incident, Beyonce revealed that she remembers the day when she decided to cut all her hair off and that she didn’t have a particular style in mind. She said:

“I remember the day I decided to just cut all my hair off. I didn’t have a particular style in mind. It wasn’t an aesthetic choice, but it was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through.”

The BeyHive (fans of the singer) took to social media platforms to praise Beyonce for coming out with her haircare story and empowering other women.

"It's inspiring": Fans appreciate Beyonce coming forward with her Pixie cut story

Beyonce recently announced her haircare brand, Cécred, which generated a lot of buzz amongst beauty enthusiasts who have been following her journey and are fans of her long hair.

In her interview with Essence magazine, Beyonce revealed that she realized how her hair was a significant part of her identity as a performer. What particularly resonated with beauty enthusiasts is that the Partition singer cutting her hair off back then was an act of rebellion against society's portrayal of what kind of woman she was supposed to be.

She also shared that the liberation of becoming a new mother made her want to shed society’s expectations. Her hairstylist, Neal Farinah, was freaked out by her decision, given that Beyonce’s hair was thick and healthy at the time. The Halo singer revealed that her decision was very intentional and that it made her brave; it was the most audacious decision that she made in her life and career, which contributed to and led to who she is now.

Fans of Queen Bey and beauty enthusiasts took to social media platforms like X to praise the singer for sharing her empowering story, while some couldn't believe the pixie cut wasn't a wig.

The Countdown singer's haircare line, Cécred, launches on February 20, 2024, and is much-awaited by beauty enthusiasts. Queen Bey's hair continues to be a trending topic in the beauty arena, be it her sporting bangs in 2003 or recently switching to an icy blonde shade while promoting her movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.