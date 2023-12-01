Will Beyonce's Renaissance concert film be on the streaming? AMC release explored 

Beyonce's Renaissance tour concert film, titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, premiered on November 30, 2023, in the US and on December 1, 2023, in the UK and the rest of the world. The film is being distributed by the broadcasting giant AMC.

AMC has not revealed any plans to allow the concert film to be on streaming services such as Netlfix, Vudu, or Amazon Prime as of the writing of this series.

It is likely that further information regarding the streaming service release will be announced after the duration of the theatric run, which is currently set to run until December 10, 2023.

While an extension has not been announced, the general rule regarding a film's theatrical release is that if a film remains popular in its initial run, it usually runs for at least a month, sometimes for two months.

Thus, the theatrical release can extend until the end of January 2024, with any streaming service release coming after that.

More on the Beyonce Renaissance concert film and its release

Beyonce's Renaissance concert film will be released across multiple theater chains, including but not limited to Alamo Drafthouses, Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis, and Cineplex. These will be in addition to AMC's own theaters across North America.

The synopsis of the film states that:

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour’, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

The synopsis continues:

"It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is set to have a runtime of two hours and forty nine minutes and will consist of performance footage as well as behind the scenes footage and a glimpse into the creative process of the singer during the tour.

The full set list for the Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is given below:

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul + The Queens Remix

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

My Power

Black Parade

Savage [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Partition

Church Girl

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go

Crazy in Love

River Deep, Mountain High

Love Hangover (Diana Ross Intermission)

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Naughty Girl + Love to Love You Baby

Move

Heated

Kitty Kat

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

Drunk in Love

America Has a Problem [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

The Renaissance tour, which the film is based around, remains Beyonce's most successful tour to date, having set a number of records in its duration.

Prominently, the tour is the eighth highest grossing tour in the world as well as the second highest grossing tour by a female singer ever.

The tour was based on the singer's seventh studio album, Renaissance, released on July 29, 2022. The album has so far peaked as a chart topper on the Australian, Canadian, Billboard 200, Kiwi, Swiss, and UK album charts, among others.

The album has also won a number of awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards and Album of the Year at the 2023 BET Awards.