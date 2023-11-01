"About to make her mom sign a NDA": Internet reacts as Tina Knowles jokes about Beyoncé being "really mean" backstage

Beyoncé mother Tina Knowles recently set the internet abuzz when she joked about her daughter's behavior backstage. On the latest episode of Sherri, which was released on Tuesday, October 31, Knowles revealed spoke to Sherri Shephard about the artist's outfit changes during her concerts and said:

"We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there.'"

Knowles then went on to say that Beyoncé would also later apologize for being mean. Netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram post and jokingly remarked about how moms often tell everybody "your business." They also stated that Knowles reminded them of their own mothers.

Netizens react to Tina Knowles' appearance on the show (Image via Instagram/@_morganmaleisa)

"Mothers always be telling your business" - Netizens react to Tina Knowles' comments about Beyoncé

Tina Knowles's comments reminded a lot of social media users of their mothers, who often tell everybody about their business. Some users also spoke about Beyoncé's "really mean" behavior backstage and said that it was simply "Virgo tendencies." Others took to the comments section of The Shade Room's post and acknowledged the stress and anxiety that one probably experiences while putting on a show.

Netizens react to Knowles's comments (Image via Instagram)

"I understand it": Tina Knowles speaks about Beyoncé's behavior backstage

On Tuesday's episode of Sherri, host Sherri Shepherd was joined by philanthropist, businesswoman, and fashion designer, Celestine Beyoncé Knowles-Lawson, popularly known as Tina Knowles.

The duo spoke about Beyoncé's mute challenge, her Renaissance tour, and Tina's granddaughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter dancing on stage during the artist's performances on tour. She revealed that she was in tears during her performances while Blue Ivy's father, Jay-Z was "grinning so hard" she thought his face would hurt.

Sherri brought up the upcoming Renaissance tour movie and asked Tina what fans could expect from the film. She also asked her about what her daughter goes through when she disappears backstage during her concerts.

"We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,' and I am really happy that I don't have to be back there anymore," Tina responded.

She added:

"We'd laugh because she used to do 'Flaws and All.' She would say, 'I'm a (*b***h) in the morning,' and I’ll be like, 'and the evening too!'"

However, she mentioned that she understood her daughter's point of view and said:

"But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show, so, I understand it," she said.

She further revealed that after the show ended, Beyoncé immediately apologized for her outburst and sometimes even teared up.

The Renaissance album has been a resounding success for Beyoncé. Released last year, the album debuted at No.1 on the United States Billboard 200 chart before going on to become a certified platinum record. The Renaissance world tour recently concluded on October 1, 2023, and became the Single Ladies singer's highest-grossing tour ever.

The Renaissance world tour movie titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is all set to hit theatres on December 1.