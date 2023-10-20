"Trying to get clout": Why is Sherri Shepherd being slammed by Britney Spears' fans? WWHL episode explored as singer's memoir release nears

Sherri Shepherd found herself in deep waters when several netizens bashed her for calling Britney Spears "crazy" when she appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The entire fiasco happened when the show's host, Andy Cohen, asked Sherri Shepherd and the others what they thought of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.

While others, like Issa Rae, claimed that she was excited to read the book, Sherri Shepherd responded by saying:

“Not really, ’cause how many chapters are you gonna have — crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy, and crazy.”

As Sherri completed her statement, Issa stopped her and called out her name. However, Sherri decided to stick by her words and stated, “I said it.” As soon as the episode aired on October 18, 2023, fans bashed Sherri Shepherd for her words about Spears. One social media user also claimed that Shephard was only trying to get “clout” by using Britney’s name.

Social media users bashed Shepherd as she called Britney Spears "crazy" on the WWHL episode: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, is all set to release on October 24, 2023. The book will talk about her personal life and her stardom. In the book, she also talks about her relationships and her family. The book is already available for preorder and has created a buzz amongst fans even before its release.

Sherri Shepherd calling Britney Spears “crazy” on Watch What Happens Live leaves fans outraged

There is no denying that, over the years, Britney Spears has built a successful fan base. Hence, when Sherri Shepherd openly called the pop star “crazy,” the fans were outraged and bashed Shepherd relentlessly. As a Twitter user, @PopCrave posted about the same on the platform. Here is how the netizens reacted.

After the massive backlash, Sherri Shepherd has decided to remain tight-lipped about the situation. At the same time, pop star Britney Spears has not spoken up about the whole fiasco. However, the fans are constantly bashing Shepherd and asking her to apologize for her words.