"Halloween is ruined": Hilarious Chipotle Boorito code not working memes erupt post app glitch 

Popular fast food chain, Chipotle announced that they will be rolling out tricks and treats for this year’s Halloween on October 31, 2023, by returning the Boorito deal. Chipotle announced that on this Halloween, customers can use the promo code BOORITO and claim a $6 entrée.

The fast food chain announced that the deal will be valid at all restaurants in the country, and can be availed only by ordering on the Chipotle app. The restaurant also stated that the deal would be valid from 3 PM till the closing of the restaurant.

While many were delighted about the deal, several social media users stated that they were unable to apply the restaurant's released coupon. Soon, the company also acknowledged the glitch and posted on X claiming that their IT team was working on it.

With the code not working for several minutes, one social media user also hilariously tweeted and said how their “Halloween is ruined” due to the glitch.

Social media users share hilarious tweets as the code BOORITO stopped working. (Image via X)

While it is not known if Chipotle was able to fix the error or not, the company did previously state how this offer has been getting them a 30% increase in business on Halloween over the last two years. The brand also released data claiming that most of the customers who order their $6 entrée have been 18-26-year-olds.

Hilarious reactions by netizens explored after Chipotle’s Halloween special BOORITO code stops working

The Halloween special BOORITO code had left the netizens all excited and exhilarated, but as the code stopped working, and the application started glitching, many took to various platforms and reported how they were not able to use the code to avail of the $6 entrée.

Many users also took to the platform and commented on how the app is glitching, and constantly crashing, which is not allowing them to get their hands on the deal. As Chipotle also tweeted about the same and reported that they are fixing the glitch, here is how the netizens reacted:

With the $6 entrée, Chipotle also announced how they will be sending a free bottle of Tabasco Scorpion Sauce for the first 100 orders placed on the application after 10 PM. However, they also stated that the offer would only be valid for the 53 locations that would be open after usual working hours, only for Halloween.