What does 1087 mean? Decoding the meaning behind TikTok and Instagram’s secret code

1087 is the latest trend to gain recognition on TikTok. While several Instagram and TikTok users have included different codes in their profiles previously, 1087 has now also made it to the list of secret codes used on TikTok. Although previous trends in codes typically hinted towards someone's secret lover or crush, the meaning of this new code is something else.

According to HITC, the code simply means "I Miss the old us" and it could be pointing towards anything, including an ex-boyfriend, girlfriend, or a friend.

TikTok users have also been posting videos with some secret codes and all of them have different meanings. Some popular codes includes o76, o99, o12, and more.

Meaning behind the code 1087 explored

The meaning of the code 1087 is different compared to other codes (Images via Beata Zawrzel and Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The code 1087 is frequently featured in TikTok videos of those who have moved on from their past relationships. Users have been adding codes to those videos which include the good memories they had with that person.

While the previous Instagram notes number trend pointed towards someone's love or crush, this one points towards someone's ex-partner or friend.

As per various astrological sites, 1087 is also the angel number of wisdom, indicating a need to maintain positivity, leading to more strength and improvement in character.

However, the list of Instagram Notes break-up codes is a long one, and the number only seems to be growing day by day. Here are some popular codes from the site, as per HITC:

4202 – Let's end this

1730 – You made another pain

0931 – I'm losing feelings

9080 – I want you with me

1543 – I still love you

143 – I love you

2201 – Stay happy love

1087 – I miss the old us

0473 – Hug me please

0563 – Please don't leave me

5801 – I'm sorry for loving you

5555 – I miss your voice, especially you

1007 – Feel my love

3639 – You change

4284 – Our story will never end for now

107 – Come back

2789 – I'm tired of life

6929 – Thank you, goodbye

Other social media trends that have become popular

The usage of the code o22 was also trending earlier this month. The code was first featured on Instagram Notes and started appearing in TikTok videos.

It represents a particular letter in the alphabet, which is the initial of the first name of the user's crush. The code can disclose that a user has a crush on someone, without revealing anything else.

HITC reported that o22 is a stand-in for the letter 'A,' and TikTok users who utilized the code sparked curiosity among followers, with many trying to guess the name of the user's crush.

Another TikTok trend that became popular was the "Do You Feel Bonita?" trend, which stemmed from an episode of the 16th season of Family Guy. The word 'Bonita' means beautiful in Spanish.

