What does 'o22' mean? Details revealed as numerical phenomenon goes viral on TikTok and Instagram

A large number of Instagram users have been adding codes like o22 and o45 to their profiles recently. Although the codes first appeared on Instagram Notes, they are now being featured in TikTok videos as well. The codes are spotted frequently and all those who have seen them are eager to know the meaning behind the same.

In this latest trend, users can create a new Note with a secret code. It represents a particular letter of the alphabet, which is the initial of the first name of the user's crush. It has been described as a way to reveal that an individual has a crush on someone, without sharing too many details.

o22 serves as a stand-in for the letter 'A'

All those who have been using TikTok and Instagram regularly have possibly spotted a variety of codes and combinations in the bios and comments sections of several users.

The o22 trend indirectly reveals details about the user's crush (Image via Pavlo Gonchar/Getty Images)

While the o22 trend has gone viral, not much is known about its origin. HITC has now reported that o22 serves as a stand-in for the letter 'A.'

Those who wish to hop onto the trend can choose any one code corresponding to the alphabet of their choice from the list provided by the publication:

A – o22

B – o76

C – o99

D – o12

E – o43

F – o98

G – o24

H – o34

I – o66

J – o45

K – o54

L – o84

M – o33

N – o12

O – o89

P – o29

Q – o38

R – o56

S – o23

T – o65

U – o41

V – o74

W – o77

X – o39

Y – o26

Z – o10

noor gad @noor_gadd o22 but also o10🤷‍♀️ o22 but also o10🤷‍♀️

TikTok users also participated in this trend as others tried to guess the name of their crush.

Other social media trends that have recently gone viral

Earlier this month, a teaser trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie was released, leading to the birth of a new Barbie filter on Instagram. The filter saw an individual appear on top of a star shape that had a shimmering bright color.

There was also an option to change the color to pink, green, red, yellow, orange, blue, or purple. While the iconic Barbie track played in the background, the filter told the user what kind of character they were. Social media users can also try a similar Ken filter.

Several TikTok trends have gone viral ever since the beginning of 2023, including the 'Do You Feel Bonita?' trend that recently gained recognition online. It was inspired by an episode of Family Guy season 16 and the Spanish meaning of 'Bonita' is beautiful.

