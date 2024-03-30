Hanni of NewJeans was announced as the newest global ambassador of Gucci Beauty on March 28, 2024, sending fans into a frenzy. At the age of 19, her nomination by the luxury Italian brand makes her the youngest Gucci Beauty ambassador.

The K-pop sensation has been an ambassador of the Gucci brand since 2022, and her recent nomination further strengthens her relationship with the brand.

Gucci Beauty released campaign visuals on their Instagram account, which featured Hanni of NewJeans posing with the brand's products. Fans were quick to express enthusiasm and offer congratulations, with one calling her "our princess."

Fans express appreciation for NewJeans' Hanni as new Gucci Beauty global ambassador (Image via Instagram/Gucci beauty)

Fans express appreciation for NewJeans' Hanni as new Gucci Beauty global ambassador (Image via Instagram/Gucci beauty)

Fans express appreciation for NewJeans' Hanni as new Gucci Beauty global ambassador (Image via Instagram/Gucci beauty)

Hanni of NewJeans' has been associated with the Gucci brand since 2022

In a press release for the announcement of Hanni's global ambassadorship, Gucci Beauty says:

“Since their debut in July 2022, the five-member group has swiftly risen to prominence, captivating international audiences with their vibrant energy. As a member of the global sensation NewJeans, Hanni has garnered attention for her electrifying stage presence and distinctive sense of style. Her magnetic charisma, self-confidence, and genuine authenticity perfectly embody Gucci Beauty’s core values.”

The campaign visuals, directed by Sabato De Sarno and Ricardo Zanola, feature Hanni wearing the Palette de Beaute Quatuor in the "Summerina Brown" shade, Stylo a Sourcils waterproof brow makeup, and Style Conteux des yeux kohl eyeliner in the color Noir.

Her dewy look, favored by most Korean celebrities, was reportedly achieved using Illuminateur de Beaute, Blush de Beaute in "True Pink" shade, Concentre de Beaute, Brume de Beaute, Illuminateur de Beaute, and Baume Nourrissant Universel, amongst others.

The first shot sees Hanni in a simple white tank top with Gucci strikingly placed at the shoulder in black to create an artful contrast. The artist wore Rouge a Levres Mat lipstick in a rose-colored shade.

In another shot, Hanni is seen in a red Gucci Rosso Ancora blazer jacket applying red lipstick, with her hair styled in layers to frame her face.

With Hanni's recent nomination as the global ambassador for Uggs and Danielle's appointment for an ambassadorial position for Celine, NewJeans members have continued to maintain a strong presence in the global fashion and beauty scene.

On March 26, 2024, the girl group intimated with fans about their comeback planned for May and their Japanese debut.