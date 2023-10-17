On October 13, 2023, Beyonce made an appearance at the Los Angeles Premiere of the Eras Tour, which pays homage to Taylor Swift's 17-year-old singing career and is known to highlight all her "Eras." The tour marks the five-year gap since Swift last went on the Red Tour in 2014. Taylor Swift went on to curate a film on the tour, highlighting the entire concert experience.

Highlighting Beyonce's appearance, Swift took to Instagram on the same day and posted a boomerang where the two can be seen sharing a box of special Taylor Swift The Eras Tour popcorn. Swift also included a heartfelt caption along with the post:

"I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility."

Swift also mentions,

"She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Taylor Swift and Beyonce get together for Eras Tour premiere (image via @NATERERUN on X)

A glimpse into the pop stars' friendship

Taylor's and Beyonce's friendship got onto a rocky start when during the VMAs Kanye West stormed the stage to interrupt Taylor Swift as she attempted to accept the award for Best Video by a Female Artist. West said:

“I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

Later, when Beyonce won her own VMA, she invited Taylor back onstage and said:

"I remember being 17 years old, up for my first MTV Award with Destiny's Child, and it was one of the most exciting moments in my life. So, I'd like for Taylor to come out and have her moment."

Later, In 2021, Taylor Swift revealed in an Instagram story that Beyonce gifted her a bouquet of flowers after she made history as the first female artist to win her third Album of the Year Grammy, an award she received for her album "Folklore."

Beyonce congratulates Taylor Swift on her Grammy win (image via Instagram)

Both Taylor Swift and Beyonce's fandom has been pitching the two against each other ever since the Kanye West debacle.

Commenting on the competition between Swift and Beyonce, a fan said

Some netizens went on to comment on the fandom culture, saying;

What did Taylor Swift say at the premiere?

During the premiere, before the movie starts, Taylor Swift went on to thank her audience;

"I've never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. Just the most electric experience of my life and the reason for that is several things like my band, my dancers and crew."

She also went on to say:

"We did this show rain or shine in sickness and in health no matter what was going on in our lives. And we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side."

She also addressed her audience before the film by saying:

"I appreciate you being here because this night is a core memory for me and you're a part of it. Every single person in this theater has been hand selected and hand-picked and invited to this night because you've shown some sort of extra type of support for this tour, and I appreciate that more than you could possibly know.

From exchanging bracelets to watching Swift deliver performances in the rain, fans call the tour a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." The Eras Tour concert film was released in the cinemas on October 13, 2023, and is said to play across more than 100 countries.