5 best-dressed male at VMA's 2023

The MTV VMA's 2023 Red Carpet was a star-studded event with music's biggest names gathering at New Jersey's Prudential Center for the festivities. The VMA's is an annual event where music's biggest names gather to celebrate the best in music entertainment that year. The red carpet for the event is a highly anticipated segment that takes place before the awards ceremony. The MTV VMA's Red Carpet is a platform for celebrities to showcase their style and make a statement.

The 2023 MTV VMA's Red Carpet was filled with interesting looks, bold and unique fashion choices, and stunning outfits. Jared Leto, Stephen Sanchez, Stray Kids, and many other male celebrities showed up at the event with their best fashion choices. Let us look at some of the best looks at the MTV VMA's 2023.

1) Stray Kids

Stray Kids made a statement with their fashion at the VMA's 2023 Awards. The K-pop group arrived on the red carpet in coordinating ensembles. They suited up in stylish black and white outfits that featured unique details such as leather accents and bold patterns.

Stray Kids made their debut performance for their hit song "S-Class" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The song had just earned them the VMA for Best K-pop earlier that evening. The eight-member band delivered an action-packed performance that left fans and viewers impressed. During their performance of "S-Class," the group wore matching black and white outfits that complemented their choreography.

2) Jared Leto

Jared Leto has gained a reputation for his unique and fun fashion sense and his outfit at the VMA's 2023 showcased that he is worth it. Leto wore an all-black outfit at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which included black leather pants, black boots with a clear heel, and a black shirt. He also sported dark eyeshadow, which added a vampire-ish touch to his look.

During an interview at the event, Leto discussed his upcoming projects and collaborations. He spoke about Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album and their upcoming tour.

3) Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez's appearance at the VMA's 2023 was notable for his fashion and performance. He wore a black suit with an oversized baby-blue bow at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Stephen Sanchez paired his suit with a black Gucci bamboo handle bag and a white shirt. In interviews leading up to the VMA's, Sanchez discussed his upcoming album "Angel Face" and his performance at Sofia Richie's wedding.

4) Diddy

Diddy wore a white suit at the VMA's 2023 event, which he coordinated with his twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila. He also wore a black shirt and black shoes. During his performance, Diddy changed into a red and gold jacket. Diddy performed a medley of hits including "I'll Be Missing You," "Bad Boy for Life," and "I Need A Girl". Diddy accepted the Global Icon Award at the event, which recognized his contributions to the music industry.

5) AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon wore a multi-colored co-ord set at the VMA's 2023 Awards that featured a quirky yet distinctive design. The outfit included a shirt and matching trousers adorned with a quirky yet distinctive design.

The multi-color co-ord ensemble featured an animal print, with sequin stripes in black, brown and silver, and cream. Dhillon's fashion at the 2023 VMA's was praised by fashion critics, with some noting his unique style and attention to detail.

The MTV VMA's 2023 was a night filled with memorable performances and fashion statements. The show received mixed reviews, with some praising the performances of Doja Cat, Shakira, and Stray Kids, while others criticized some other factors.

Notable moments included Sean "Diddy" Combs receiving the Global Icon Award and delivering a career-spanning performance of his hits, and AP Dhillon making a statement with his fashion. Overall, the VMA's 2023 showcased the diversity and creativity of the music industry.