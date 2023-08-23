“Have to make sure they win”: Fans prep for voting as Stray Kids are confirmed to perform at VMAs 2023

The STAY fandom went into celebratory mode on August 23 as Stray Kids were revealed to be one of the performers at the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) 2023. The eight-member group will perform their latest hit track, S-Class, at the awards ceremony. What makes this news more special is that the S-Class singers will be gracing the VMAs for the first time since their debut in 2018.

Fans began calling fellow STAYs to gear up for voting for the S-Class singers in the Best K-pop category. Many mentioned that they needed to make the VMAs 2023 night more special by having the group go home with an award.

The singers are nominated for the Best K-pop category for S-Class and compete against BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, aespa’s Girls, SEVENTEEN’s Super, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Sugar Rush Ride, and FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid.

Stray Kids officially confirmed to perform at the VMAs 2023, fans celebrate the achievement

JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids have broken several records and have been on an upward streak since winning Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War in June 2021. Recently, the group earned monumental achievements both on the Billboard charts and pre-order sales numbers.

Adding another achievement to their roster, the group is now all set to perform at the VMAs for the first time. On August 23, it was revealed that Stray Kids will be making their performance debut at the VMAs 2023. Their recent track S-Class earned them their second nomination at the awards show in the Best K-pop category.

As soon as the news broke out, the STAY fandom went into a frenzy as they congratulated the eight-member group for taking another step toward being a global K-pop idol group. They gushed over the singers’ growth in recent years. Their passion and determination was also evident as they called upon fellow fans to help them vote so that the group could take home the Best K-pop trophy.

The Best K-pop category is a fan-voted category. Voting for the same is currently open. After the announcement, STAYs expressed their desire to work hard and give Stray Kids the Best K-pop award. Check out the various reactions fans had on reading the news:

The S-Class singers were among the first performers lineup announced by MTV. Others included Demi Lovato, Karol G, and Måneskin. Meanwhile, it was earlier rumored that the S-Class singers, BTS' Jung Kook, and TXT would be attending the VMAs 2023.

Recent updates of Stray Kids

American music data tracking firm Luminate, formerly known as Nielsen Music, released the best-selling albums in the first half of 2023 in the US on July 13. Stray Kids ranked number three on the list with their third full-length album 5-STAR, which sold an impressive 327,000 copies.

As for solo activities, Felix was announced as the House Ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton on August 22. A month prior to this, Hyunjin was named the global brand ambassador for Versace.

The eight-member group will also perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23.