VMAs 2023: How to vote for your favorite K-pop group

MTV finally released the list of nominees for the VMAs 2023 on August 8, 2023, exciting K-pop fans for all the right reasons. From iconic songs in the Best K-pop category to shout-outs for choreography, art direction, and editing, the VMAs promise to keep fans busy this year.

BLACKPINK scored the most nominations this year, with nods in four categories, while TOMORROW X TOGETHER (or TXT) followed closely behind with two nominations. Other big groups like SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and aespa are also nominees in the K-pop category. Rookie group FIFTY FIFTY has also received a spot in the category.

Many of the categories are audience-voted, which means that the winners will be decided based on the number of votes they receive from the official MTV website. The Video Music Awards will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12, 2023.

MTV VMAs 2023 voting process for K-pop groups explained

Fans might be gearing up to vote for their favorite Korean artists nominated at the awards, and the procedure to do so is fairly simple. By typing vote.mtv.com, one will be taken to the page on the MTV website with the nominees in all different categories.

Scrolling down will lead fans to Best K-pop or Push Performance of the Year categories, which will show voting options for Korean groups that have been nominated.

Once the category of the VMAs 2023 is selected, fans can choose the group they wish to vote for and click on the "+" icon. If they have not signed in prior to voting, a dialog box will ask them to log in using an email address (Google or other emails can be used).

After signing in, a person can vote upto 10 times per category in one day. These votes need not be limited to one nominee but can be divided among different K-pop groups.

The website user can also scroll down to view the other (non-votable) categories at the VMAs 2023, such as Best Choreography and Best Editing that comprise K-pop nominees. Fans can return to the site after 24 hours to vote again, with ten fresh votes to spare. The final winners will be announced on the day of the ceremony in September.

The history of K-pop at the MTV Video Music Awards ahead of VMAs 2023

In 2019, BTS became the first South-Korean group to be nominated for an award and win it, securing the titles for the Best K-pop and Best Group out of five nominations in total. The K-pop juggernaut has since dominated the American music show, winning in atleast one category of multiple nominations every year till 2022.

Despite releasing massively successful solo albums, none of the BTS members were nominated at the MTV VMAs 2023, much to the surprise and displeasure of their fans, the ARMY.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has also been nominees at the VMAs since 2019, winning twice- Song of Summer in 2020 for How You Like That and Best Metaverse Performance for BLACKPINK: The Virtual in 2022. Member Lisa won the Best K-pop last year for Money, making her the first K-pop soloist to win in the category.

Other K-pop groups with multiple nominations (across years) in the K-pop category include SEVENTEEN, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, and MONSTA X.

None of the official attendees or performances have been announced yet, but rumors say that Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and BTS' Jung Kook might make appearances at the VMAs 2023.

Whether or not their favorite K-pop group (or soloist) turns up at the show, fans will surely do their best to vote for their nominated categories. The MTV VMAs 2023 will take place on September 12 in Newark, making it the sixth year they are held on the East Coast.

