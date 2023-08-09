“Gagged the VMA producers so bad”: BLACKPINK fans ecstatic as Pink Venom bags 4 nominations at the VMAs 2023

BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group, showed off their impressive acclaim by bagging four nominations with their recent title track Pink Venom at the VMAs 2023. On August 8, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) released its much-awaited list of nominees, sending the BLINK fandom into an uproar.

From choreography and art direction to the Best K-pop category, the quartet became the most nominated K-pop artist at this year’s VMAs. The second artist was TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER), with two nominations. However, the BLINK fandom went into celebratory mode after the VMAs 2023 nominations list was released, as they couldn’t hide their excitement and pride for the Pink Venom singers.

BLINKs celebrate as BLACKPINK becomes the most nominated K-pop artist at the VMAs 2023

At the VMAs 2023, BLACKPINK finally broke the chain of only being nominated for two categories. The nominations did not only restrict themselves to the singers and the song but the cinematography and even art direction. Pink Venom, the group’s latest title track from the much-awaited comeback album BORN PINK, led the quartet to the impressive feat.

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom bagged four nominations in the following categories at the VMAs 2023:

Best K-pop

Best Choreography (Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng of YGX)

Best Art Direction (Seo Hyun-seung of GIGANT)

Best Editing (Seo Hyun-seung of GIGANT)

Pink Venom is indeed THAT song for getting 4 noms on VMAs this year

The quartet’s fandom, BLINKs, celebrated this achievement by gushing over the group and the song on Twitter. Fans mentioned how Pink Venom had the VMAs producers and judges amazed in a way that led to not one but four different nominations.

Many also mentioned how they were looking forward to the quintet performing the song live at the festival. No official performers or attendees list for the VMAs 2023 has yet been revealed.

Fans also spread the video of Taylor Swift reacting to BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom at the VMAs 2022. They shared that they might be able to see another iconic interaction between the two if the artists were roped in to attend the event.

Check out how fans reacted to BLACKPINK being the highest nominated K-pop group at the VMAs 2023 below:

Vote Pink Venom for Best Choreography at the VMAs so we can see this again on national TV.

Vmas, taylor swift and pink venom. This moment i knew that i gotta dig into this girl group who im obsessed with rn

Pink Venom was literally released after they closed the nominations, that's why it's tracking is for 2023 VMAs

The MTV VMAs 2023 will be held on September 12 at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast live. Voting for the Best K-pop category is currently open. Fans can head to https://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/ to vote for their favorite artist.

In other news, BLACKPINK recently created multiple historical records on YouTube. The quartet became the most-subscribed music artist on YouTube, clocking in 90 million subscribers. Another record was of their viral song DDU-DU DDU-DU recording 2.1 billion views and becoming the first K-pop music video to hit that milestone.

Meanwhile, the quartet is reportedly up for contract renewal, and speculations regarding the same have been continuously trending on Twitter. An official update is yet to be given from YG Entertainment.