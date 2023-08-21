"He's treated like royalty": Fans react as Louis Vuitton shares glimpses of Stray Kids' Felix from group's 5-STAR Dome Tour in Japan

On August 18, Louis Vuitton shared an image of Stray Kids' Felix from the group's 5-STAR Dome Tour in Japan. The idol was seen in an outfit by Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière at the group's performance in Fukuoka. Notably, the only 'On tour' tweets on Louis Vuitton's account are for Felix and global superstar Beyoncé, showcasing the Stray Kids member's recognition as a fashion icon.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the netizens came across the post, the fandom flooded the internet with heartwarming comments and praise for the idol. Fans also thanked the Luxury brand Louis Vuitton for treating the K-pop idol with so much love and respect.

Expand Tweet

"Fashion king" - Stray Kids' Felix mesmerizes fans with his Louis Vuitton look during the 5-STAR Dome Tour in Japan

While Felix is known for his soothing voice, amazing dance moves, and stage presence, he is also famous for his stylish looks.

Recent pictures of the Stray Kids idol in Louis Vuitton's Bubble Damier Trucker Jacket have been going viral online. According to the fashion label, the casual trucker jacket makes a statement with its trim cropped silhouette made from structured cotton gabardine.

One of the two pockets of the jacket is embellished with a VVN leather travel tag. The elegant Black and White jacket was made in Italy and fans could not get enough of the artist's look as they took to the comments section of Louis Vuitton's post to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Felix

Felix's journey with Louis Vuitton began even before the Dome Tour in Japan. On April 29, the idol officially debuted in the world of fashion after he attended the Louis Vuitton women's pre-fall show in Seoul as a special guest. The French luxury fashion house sent an invitation to the artist along with a bag.

The artist was recognized as an icon by fans and fashion enthusiasts as he arrived at the show in a denim-on-denim outfit, which he paired with a white t-shirt and black boots. Stray Kids' star also got an opportunity to interact with numerous celebrities, including Jaden Smith and the brand’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière himself.

Expand Tweet

On August 16, Stray Kids made headlines after their performance in Fukuoka, Japan. On the same day, Felix also became the talk of the town as he revealed an unreleased song and a striking tattoo that surprised fans during the tour.

Overall, the group's 5-STAR Dome Tour has been a massive success in Japan, with a setlist that raised expectations and solo performances by each member. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the group's upcoming grand finale at Tokyo Dome on October 29.

Poll : Have you attended Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour in Japan? Yes No 0 votes