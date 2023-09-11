"Our new found family": Fans are elated as Stray Kids partner with Tommy Hilfiger for their fall collection

Korean boy group Stray Kids has partnered with the American brand Tommy Hilfiger for its Fall 2023 brand campaign. The announcement came on September 11, 2023, with the Tommy Hilfiger campaign "Always Together," where the eight boys of the popular K-pop group feature in various sections on Tommy Hilfiger’s website as their Asian ambassador.

Expand Tweet

The "Always Together" campaign, for which Tommy Hilfiger has roped in the eight-member Korean boy group as their Asian ambassador for Fall 2023, also has other music stars to adorn their campaign beside Stray Kids. Music stars such as the likes of Caesar, DJ Steve Aoki, and Quincy Jones, along with supermodels Paloma Elsesser, Devon Aoki, and Amber Valletta feature in the campaign.

Fans are overjoyed for Stray Kids' new ambassadorship with the American brand: "I hope you are proud of yourselves"

Fans are over the moon as they witness the fourth-gen boy group from JYP Entertainment achieve victories consistently, creating a permanent place for themselves in the music industry worldwide.

STAYs, the group's fandom, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over their favorite idols from the South Korean music industry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about the new Stray Kids and Tommy Hilfiger ad campaign

On September 10, 2023, Vogue Korea released a series of photos and video of the K-pop group in various Tommy Hilfiger attires. The magazine described the bond shared between the eight members of Stray Kids and how, even with their unique individualities, they still dream one dream. As written by Vogue Korea:

"The meaningful narrative of Stray Kids and Tommy Hilfiger, who become even more powerful when eight people come together, starts now."

The eight-member boy group, Stray Kids, which now consists of Bang Chan, Felix, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Changbin, Seungmin, and I.N., can be seen featuring in sections such as Tommy Families, Tommy Tartan, and Everyday Essentials. As reported by International Business Times, Tommy Hilfiger has stated that the members of the band support one another just as any modern families.

"Representing how modern families can be defined in ways beyond tradition." (as quoted by Tommy Hilfiger)

Expand Tweet

As per a statement given to Hypebeast, Tommy Hilfiger mentioned bringing global and influential stars together who share the same values on life, family, and friendships, just as the American brand.

"The campaign is an all-out celebration of our brand values of belonging and inclusivity with a focus on family. . .We've brought together a cast of uniquely talented friends and family whose deep bonds and unwavering support of one another reminds me of the powerful relationships I have with my loved ones."

Meanwhile, the Maniac singers have set an unprecedented record of having more than 500,000 pre-sales orders for their Japanese album release on September 10, 2023. Becoming the first 4th generation K-pop act to achieve that feat, the boy group from JYP Entertainment are proving their talent and popularity consistently with their latest Japanese EP album that was released on September 6, 2023.

Furthermore, the fourth generation boy group from JYP entertainment announced their Japan tour, 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023, in June 2023.