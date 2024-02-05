“Not Beyoncé pretending she didn’t see Fantasia”: 2024 Grammys moment goes viral as fans spot singer in cowboy hat

Beyoncé made an appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024, decked in a Louis Vuitton checkered blazer, matching shorts, and a white cowboy hat. The iconic singer skipped the red carpet and cheered on her husband, Jay Z, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, with their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

While Queen Bey's fans were delighted to see her at the awards show, her reaction to singer Fantasia singing past her left the internet in stitches.

The Single Ladies hitmaker appeared to hide under the huge brim of her cowboy hat as Fantasia made her way over to her table, making this a meme-worthy moment.

Beyoncé's reaction to singer Fantasia left the internet in stitches

The Grammys is an iconic event for many reasons, as the best artists gather in a celebration of music. It also undeniably yielded several meme-worthy moments, like Beyoncé hiding under her white cowboy hat.

As the clip went viral on X, people on social media were left laughing at the singer pretending to not notice Fantasia as she made a beeline toward Beyoncé. Here are some of the reactions on X:

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor sang Proud Mary as a tribute to the late legendary R&B singer Tina Turner, who died on May 24, 2023. Initially, it was rumored that Beyoncé would be paying homage to Turner at the Grammys before her team confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the singer would not be performing.

"Beyoncé has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year": Jay Z's speech as he was awarded the Global Impact Award

While Queen Bey wasn't nominated for any Grammys this year, she came to support her husband, who received the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Jay Z, who went up on stage to collect the award with his daughter Blue Ivy, praised his wife and said how awards were "subjective" as his wife had "more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year."

"She [Beyoncé] has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. Some of you will feel like you were robbed. Some of you will get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category! Sorry ... when I get nervous, I tell the truth!" Jay Z said in his acceptance speech.

According to People Magazine, the iconic singer has been nominated 88 times for the Grammys and has won 32 Grammys to her credit, more than any other artist in history.

In the 2023 Grammys, Queen Bey took home four awards from her nine nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. She lost Album of the Year for her album Renaissance to Harry Styles' Harry's House.