How much is Fantasia Barrino worth? Viral video of ‘The Color Purple’ actress speaking about financial struggles surfaces 

American singer and actress Fantasia Barrino recently made headlines after she spoke about being broke during a promotional event for her recently released movie The Color Purple, where she plays the role of Celie.

In the now-viral video, the 39-year-old was seen lamenting about not having enough money to even get a pizza. Fantasia Barrino went on to say that despite working nonstop, she was unable to pay her bills because her team received the majority of her earnings.

Fantasia Barrino noted,

"Everybody saw the gift, but they saw the opportunity to make money from the gift. So, I felt like I was carrying my cross and see these cross, and that was heavy for me."

In this regard, the focus has fallen on Fantasia Barrino’s net worth as of 2023. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it is approximately $500,000.

Exploring, in detail, what Fantasia Barrino recently said about her financial troubles

During a promotion for the movie The Color Purple, actress, singer, songwriter, and author Fantasia Barrino talked about her financial struggles, despite not wanting to repeat herself over and over again.

She reminded everyone in the now-viral clip that she was a Broadway star, but that did not help with her making money. Barrino mentioned how earlier she did not have a team, yet had to provide for everyone around her.

She added,

“I would get home and couldn’t even order a pizza. But I was never home. So, how’s that I ain’t got no money, but I’m always working?”

Fantasia, who came from poverty, also stated how she realized that everyone was making money off her acting and singing skills, but not paying her what she deserved. Having said that, she also thanked the director of The Color Purple Blitz Bazawule for giving her the opportunity, alongside Scott Sanders, who was one of the producers of the Broadway musical of the same name, where Barrino also acted.

“I don’t know why you called me, 'cause I don’t have training. I ain’t go to school for acting [on] Broadway. I had never seen a show, up from High Point North Carolina [school she attended]. So, I was like, ‘Why are you calling me, Scott?’ but I get it. I get why you called me, ‘cause you saw something in me,” Fantasia said while being consoled by Taraji from the side.

Fantasia Barrino further continued by saying how Scott may have seen what she was going through and wanted to help her out, while also knowing she wouldn’t disappoint him.

Talking about her financial struggles, the American Idol season 3 winner also added that she spent a lot of her Broadway money on surgeries when she had to remove two tumors on her vocal cord. She recalled how despite all the challenges, she continued to fight and said to herself that she wanted “to stand for every Black girl, every woman, who ever felt like they were looked over.”

She wrapped up by saying,

"I was always pouring out the people, but nobody was pouring into me... A lot of women don’t just start there, a lot of women don’t feel seen, they feel ugly, they feel… Now I’m like, ‘So, I’m knock down the door in a minute,’ and it took me a while to get there."

Earlier this month, during an interview with E! News, the three-time Grammy winner recalled how her money troubles resulted in the foreclosure of her home in 2013, following which she even attempted su*cide. Additionally, Barrino mentioned how she “lost everything twice.” Celebrity Net Worth cites that she has even filed for bankruptcy at least once.

It is noteworthy that Fantasia Barrino is not the only woman from the cast of The Color Purple to speak up about her financial struggles. Last week, Taraji P. Henson openly talked about the pay disparity in Hollywood, especially in the case of Black women artists, during her promotion of the film on SiriusXM radio with Gayle King.