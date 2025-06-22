Who is Deb Antney? Nicki Minaj seemingly addresses former manager’s $5M tour offer

Nicki Minaj recently fueled rumors about her response to a revived claim from her former manager, Debra “Deb” Antney. In 2024, Antney claimed that she was offered $5 million to walk away from Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour.

Deb Antney is a music executive and manager known for guiding the careers of famous hip-hop artists like Gucci Mane, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj early in her career.

Born in Queens, Antney moved to Atlanta and founded her management company, Mizay Entertainment, in 2007. Besides her work in the industry, she is recognized as the mother of rapper Waka Flocka Flame, who often credits her for his success.

During an interview with The GAUDS Show in November 2024, Antney claimed that she was offered $5 million to stop managing Nicki Minaj and abandon the Pink Friday 2 tour. Antney acknowledged needing the money but declined the offer, saying:

"I needed that money at the time, but no amount could make me turn my back on her. That’s my child, no matter what. We don’t even have to speak again, but that’s still how I feel.”

The claim resurfaced on June 20, 2025, when Minaj tweeted:

“I wonder who offered Deb 5MM to leave the tour.”

Nicki Minaj and Deb Antney's public disagreement over Lil Kim

Deb Antney and Nicki Minaj have experienced some differences in the public eye. In June 2024, during an appearance on the Opinionated Truths Podcast, Antney confessed to trying to get Lil’ Kim, the rapper who had been Minaj’s rival for much of her career, on a Pink Friday 2 tour.

Minaj, who had no knowledge of the move until then, blasted Deb Antney on X on June 30, 2024, in a now-deleted tweet.

“Deb, Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story? I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST,” she wrote.

Although this moment created tension, the two made up shortly after. Minaj later posted a video of Antney dancing to an unreleased track, indicating their bond remained strong.

The friction between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim reportedly began in the late 2000s, when Minaj's early success led the public to compare her to Kim. Lil Kim accused Minaj of copying her style, while the latter denied all allegations.

Tensions reached new heights with the release of Kim’s February 2011 mixtape Black Friday, a play on Minaj's debut album, Pink Friday. Minaj retaliated two months later by releasing a diss track, Tragedy, in April 2011.

Nicki Minaj recently collaborated with Lil Wayne to make a remix of his new track, Banned from NO. The single, released on June 11, 2025, skyrocketed to the top of the charts immediately.

