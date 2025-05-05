Waka Flocka Flame's New Orleans concert last week made headlines. However, it was not for the performances onstage, but for the controversial outfit that one of the performers wore during the set. During the Louisiana rapper's Friday, May 2, 2025, show at the Ohm Lounge in New Orleans, a man wearing a shirt with a sw****ka sign on the back took the stage.

According to StopAntisemitism on X on May 5, attendees said that the staff refused to remove the person onstage. Now, the local nightclub issued an apology for what went down during Waka Flocka Flame's show at their venue. In an Instagram post shared by Ohm Lounge on Sunday, May 4, 2025, the nightclub said that the person in question was a co-performing artist. They further said:

"Following last night's Waka Flocka performance, we were made aware that a New Orleans-based co-performing artist wore apparel featuring a symbol widely recognized as one of hate and violence. This symbol has no place in our venue, and our city."

Also, responding to earlier claims that their staff refused to remove the person onstage, the New Orleans music venue said that their Jewish manager was "just as shocked and disturbed" about the situation online following the incident. They also said that the intent of the artist for wearing a sw****ka clothing remains a mystery to them, but also shared some context about the apparel. They said:

"The front of the shirt appears to reference political conflict and may have been meant as a form of satire."

However, with no explanation given and regardless of the clothing's purpose and message during Waka Flocka Flame's concert, they condemned wearing such a symbol, calling it "offensive and completely unacceptable." Ohm Lounge also mentioned in their statement that they are "taking immediate action" and whatever is necessary to foster a "safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all."

Waka Flocka Flame recently made headlines for accidentally starting a beef with DDG

Earlier in April 2025, DDG posted a series of pictures of himself during his Tokyo, Japan trip, where he was wearing a black hoodie over a black inner shirt and oversized denim pants. DDG's tension with Waka Flocka Flame started after the latter commented on his post, saying, "wtf you doin lil bra."

It appeared that Waka Flocka Flame commenting on his fashion choices didn't sit well with DDG. In a video titled "Waka Flocka Got Beef With Me" that he posted on DDG Live on YouTube on April 18, 2025, the YouTuber and rapper addressed his fellow rapper's comment, saying:

"Now he commented, talking about, 'what you doin, lil bro,?' Talking about my pants. Quit speaking on me ni**a."

It appeared that Waka Flocka Flame didn't escalate the tension. On April 28, 2025, the Louisiana rapper posted on Instagram about not telling his side of the story and not replying "not because you're right" but because that person is a "stranger" to them now. However, it's unclear if it was a direct response to DDG's comments about him.

Waka Flocka Flame's recent concert scandal joins the other instances where rappers insight antisemitism, like Kanye West with his controversial antisemitic rants on X and the sw****ka shirt he's selling on Yeezy.

