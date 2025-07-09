"They couldn't stand the heat" — Internet reacts to Nicki Minaj claiming she's locked out of her Instagram after calling out Jay-Z and Roc Nation

Nicki Minaj's feud with Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roc Nation has reportedly reignited. On Tuesday, July 8, Nicki shared a couple of tweets on X, in which she made statements targeting the names above. In one of the explosive tweets, Nicki even claimed that Jay-Z owned her somewhere between $100 and $200 million.

After posting these tweets bashing Jay-Z and Roc Nation, Nicki claimed that she was locked out of Instagram. In the tweet, she wrote:

"Barbz it looks like I’ve been locked out of my Instagram."

Hours back, she had taken a dig at Jay-Z already. In that tweet, she wrote:

"We've calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest... And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."

In a follow-up tweet, Nicki Minaj wrote that she would use a portion of the money to cover the educational expenses of some of her fans. One user commented on X:

"They couldn't stand the heat lol."

Another user tweeted:

"Not surprised, Nicki got more courage than a whole lot of people in the industry."

"They about to take ya X account 😭😭😭," added a tweet.

"Nicki is the beacon of truth we all needed she kno they cant touch her," shared another netizen.

Many netizens posted similar tweets in response to Nicki Minaj's original post. One user tweeted:

"You are a true warrior, blessed and protected by God Almighty. ❤️🙌❤️"

"They don't even hide it anymore smh," claimed a netizen.

"Don't worry, Queen, we've got the burner accounts ready," read a tweet.

These tweets surfaced a week or so after Nicki Minaj accused Roc Nation of conspiring against her. She even reposted an interview of Demoree Hadley, the estranged daughter of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. In the interview, Hadley claimed that Roc Nation had targeted Nicki as well as her family.

Exploring Nicki Minaj's issue with Jay-Z and Roc Nation

The story reportedly started in 2015, when Jay-Z launched TIDAL as a part of a $56 million deal. The more lucrative part was that he took several A-list artists onboard, including Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Rihanna, J. Cole, and many others.

According to The Hindustan Times, each artist was supposed to receive a 3% equity stake in exchange for exclusive content and platform promotion. In 2021, a majority stake of the company was reportedly sold to Jack Dorsey's Square. This was when Nicki Minaj and her fans claimed that the payouts never happened.

The feud reignited this week, and Nicki's fans again flooded the social media platforms with similar comments. However, the missed payouts were not the only issues between Jay-Z and Nicki. She had previously criticized Desiree Perez, the CEO, on social media. She had also called out Jay-Z after Kendrick Lamar was chosen to headline the Super Bowl halftime show over Lil Wayne.

Last month, she reposted an interview with Demoree Hadley, in which Hadley spoke in her favor and lashed out at Roc Nation. In the interview, Hadley reportedly said:

"If it's happening to me, it's happening to."

Hadley claimed that Roc Nation had abused Nicki's freedom of speech and tried to tarnish her reputation. Hadley even went about urging the public to take the situation seriously. This prompted the rapper to respond to the claims made by Demoree Hadley. She took to X and shared a tweet in which she wrote:

"Hopefully Demoree's MASSIVE & detailed page by page claim gets you all the way caught up… NEVER call me a liar… Vengeance is the Lord's."

What did Nicki Minaj recently say about Megan Thee Stallion?

As mentioned earlier, Nicki Minaj did not target Roc Nation and Jay-Z in her latest tweets, but rather aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. Nicki's dig at Megan was about a federal judge's decision to dismiss a lawsuit against the latter.

For the unversed, Emilio Garcia, a cameraman, had sued Megan Thee Stallion for apparently having s*x in a car and forcing him to watch it while on a tour in Europe. According to Judge Gregory H. Woods, the complainant had enough evidence to move the case forward.

In an Instagram post, Nicki seemingly targeted Megan and wrote:

"What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law."

She also posted a tweet suggesting the same message.

In another tweet seemingly aimed at the cameraman, who sued Megan, Nicki said that being a gay man did not make it acceptable for a woman to have s*x in front of him forcefully.

Megan Thee Stallion has yet to respond to the tweets as of now. At the same time, Roc Nation and Jay-Z have not yet reacted to the claims made by Nicki Minaj.

