Anthony Ramos says Madonna watched Hamilton with her iPad out the entire time

Hamilton star Anthony Ramos claimed that Madonna watched the Broadway musical only to use her iPad the entire time. Ramos joined Ciara during an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, June 19, 2025. In the interview, host Andy Cohen asked Ramos about the "most terrifying celebrity" he spotted in the audience during his Hamilton days.

He replied that it was when he saw Madonna in the audience with her face glued to her iPad the entire performance. While pretending to look at a screen on his lap, Anthony Ramos described:

"Oh, the most ferrying was Madonna with her iPad in her face. She was like this the whole time."

About his reaction to seeing the singer busy with her device, Ramos added:

"I was like, 'Danm, shorty! If you not enjoying it that much, you know the door's right there. You ain't gotta stay here!'"

While Ironheart star Anthony Ramos considered it "terrifying," it wasn't the first time Madonna was called out for using her mobile devices while supposedly attending a Broadway show. In 2015, Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on X about a celebrity who wasn't allowed to go backstage after they were seen using their phone during a performance, as reported by Parade magazine.

While Miranda's now-deleted post didn't name who the celebrity was, Hamilton star Jonathan Groff confirmed in a July 2015 interview with Dot429 that it was Madonna. He also addressed the issue of the music icon being banned, saying he was all for it, adding:

"Because that b*tch was on her phone. You couldn't miss it from the stage. It was a black void of the audience in front of us and her face there perfectly lit by the light of her iPhone through three-quarters of the show."

Anthony Ramos talks Hamilton reunion performance with the 2015 original cast

Apart from Madonna's presence at the Broadway musical, Anthony Ramos spoke about what it was like to reunite with the original cast for the 2025 Tony Awards performance. The original Broadway cast reunited onstage for the ceremony on June 8, 2025, to celebrate the musical's 10th anniversary.

Besides Anthony Ramos, among the reunited performers were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillips Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more. They delighted the audience with a medley performance of songs from the show, and according to Ramos, it was "one of the biggest moments" he's had. On June 18, he said on Good Morning America:

"That was probably one of the biggest moments of my life...Not just my career."

He added that being back onstage with the original cast and seeing everyone made the entire experience "even better ten years later."

The reunion act turned out to be a huge milestone for the show and Ramos himself, and Hamilton: An American Musical also saw a surge on the Billboard charts. According to Billboard, the album now ranks at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 from its previous No. 31. It's reportedly the highest rank the album has received in the last four-and-a-half years.

Primetime Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Ramos will be starring in the Ironheart miniseries. The Marvel series based on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

