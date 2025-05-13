“Long overdue for real”- Netizens react as Madonna reportedly partners with Shawn Levy and Netflix for a limited series about her life 

Madonna is reportedly talking with Shawn Levy and Netflix about making a limited series based on part of her life, according to Deadline. She has been trying to make a movie about her life for years, but this series is a separate project. Levy, known for directing Deadpool & Wolverine, and Night at the Museum, is expected to direct the series.

Madonna fans online are excited about the news and have reacted on social media, as one wrote on X:

"Long overdue for real"

"Oh wow we will be watching," another user wrote.

"This is going to be iconic! Madonna’s story needs to be told, and Netflix is the perfect place for it," another tweeted.

However, not all users were positive, as one wrote:

"Over half of it is going to be her being bitter over other pop stars younger then her."

"the most overrated artist oat," another commented.

"Not interested in this one, pass," another use wrote.

As per Deadline, Shawn Levy's production company, 21 Labs, already has a deal in place with the streaming platform Netflix. The TV series is, hence, already in early stages of development.

Madonna has been trying to get a biopic made for years now

Madonna "The Celebration Tour" - Rio (Image Source: Getty)

The superstar has been working on her biopic for over three years now. She was previously working on the script for a feature film, but it never moved ahead.

In 2022, Madonna told Variety that she has written a 'very long script, saying:

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs. I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.’”

As per Deadline, Universal had taken up this film, announcing it in 2020 itself. It was set to star Julia Garner as the iconic pop star. Garner already has experience with Netflix, having worked on Ozark and Inventing Anna.

However, the film was put on hold in 2023 as Madonna embarked on her Celebration World Tour. There were some rumors in 2024 that the film might be back on, but that turned out to be false.

Moreover, the artist confirmed that the film cannot be made, saying in a now-deleted post in November 2024:

“After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film —I (been working on it for 4 years!!!). I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged.”

“I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way … We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it.”

As per Deadline, Julia Garner is likely to play the artist's role in the TV series as well.

