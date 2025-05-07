"ALL MOTHERS AND GRANNY" — Internet reacts to Madonna, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Stella McCartney taking a selfie at Met Gala

On Tuesday, May 6, @PopCrave shared a selfie of hip hop celebrities at the Met Gala, including Madonna, Chappell Roan, Charlie XCX, Lorde, and Stella McCartney (hosted in New York on Monday, May 5) on X.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 497K views, 20K likes, and 1.5K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"ALL MOTHERS AND GRANNY"

Some netizens remarked how the celebrities looked like regular people in the selfie, wondering if it was a sign of the "recession era".

"all the bitter women in the music industry linked up" - commented an X user.

"is it me or do they all look like regular degulars. Celebs used to appear ethereal, prob another recession era sign" - added another.

"One invented pop, the others are just paying monthly rent on it." - posted a third one.

Meanwhile, others wondered if Stella McCartney had posted the selfie, as she looked "centered" and "posed" in it.

"Did Stella post this? Because she is the only one looking centered, well posed and with a good lighting on her. anyway love the ensemble!" - wrote a fourth netizen.

"Motherboard just dropped a firmware update." - replied a fifth one.

"Madonna, Lorde, Charli XCX, and more... this is a Met Gala dream team! What a moment in time!" - commented a sixth user.

"4 generations in one photo" - added a seventh netizen.

Chappell Roan walked the Met Gala red carpet in a pink outfit

One of the five celebrity artists from the viral Met Gala selfie - Chappell Roan - made her debut appearance at the Met Gala this week, for which she was dressed in a pink ensemble.

The Pink Pony Club singer walked the Met Gala's red carpet in a large, patterned hat paired with a hot pink cape with a sweeping train decked in magenta tinsel.

However, once inside the museum, Roan lost the cape and revealed a matching two piece, featuring a pink blazer and bell bottoms slit from the center.

To accessorize her outfit, Chappell Roan wore brown, bejeweled boots and added curls in her voluminous hairstyle, completed with bangs.

Her makeup was done by Pat McGrath Labs, who described it as "maximalist, metallic, and made to move," adding:

"For Chappell, we were channeling the glamour and freedom of the disco era—think Sylvester, Superfly, superfine tailoring, and unapologetic shine."

Among other star attendees who walked the red carpet with dramatic trains were Diana Ross in her white, feather-lined cape, Serena Williams in her tiered mint cape, Megan Thee Stallion in her fur cape, Shakira in her billowing bubblegum pink skirt, Teyana Taylor in her custom Ruth E.

Carter cape, and Savannah James in her flowing mermaid skirt.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black dandyism and inspired the 2025 spring exhibition of the same name.

