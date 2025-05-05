Chappell Roan reveals John Waters told her "Every singer is an actress" making her wonder about an acting career

Chappell Roan revealed that a recent conversation with filmmaker and actor John Waters left her pondering a possible career in acting. The Pink Pony Club singer sat for an interview with W Magazine, published on April 30, where she reflected on her whirlwind year, one that culminated in her winning a Grammy for Best New Artist.

Ad

When the interviewer asked Roan if she had ever considered being in film, the singer recounted a conversation she had with John Waters the night before. She revealed that the Hairspray director told her, "Every singer is an actress," which made her believe that if the director told her she was an actress, then maybe she was.

“I met John Waters last night, which was insane. One of my idols! And I was talking about how there are only so many ‘firsts’ you can have with your career."

Ad

Trending

She continued:

"And he said, ‘No, no, no—there are all the firsts to go through when you become an actress!’ And I said, ‘I’m not an actress—what are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Every singer is an actress!’ And I was like, okay, maybe I am! Damn! If John Waters says I’m an actress, maybe I am!”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chappell Roan revealed what kept her going after her failed record deal

Chappell Roan became a mainstream success following the release of her 2023 debut LP, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. But this wasn't the singer's first foray into the music industry. For the unversed, Roan, then 17, signed with Atlantic Records in 2015.

However, Chappell Roan was dropped by the label in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following the underwhelming reception for her debut EP and her song Pink Pony Club, which has since become a hit after it was re-released as part of her debut LP. Since 2022, Roan has been signed to Dan Nigro's Amusement Records.

Ad

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Chappell Roan opened up about how she kept herself afloat after moving back to her hometown in Missouri following her failed record deal. She continued that she "kept hope alive" while working multiple part-time jobs because she knew she was "really good," adding:

"Whenever I was working at my part-time jobs, like nannying or the drive-through or doughnut shop, I kept hope alive because I knew I was really good. I knew I had to just give it one more year. And I got that courage by, honestly, just being in hell for a very long time. I was like, this sucks so bad, but keep going."

Ad

Chappell Roan continued:

"Every day I would think, Keep going, even if there was no sight of any light at the end of the tunnel. Zero! But I was like, what if it’s just around the corner? What if I stopped the day before that something is meant to happen? So I just kept going, and here we are!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time Roan has spoken about being dropped from Atlantic Records. During her acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammys, the Femininomenon singer advocated for record labels to provide their artists with a "livable wage and health care."

Chappell Roan recounted how she could not afford health insurance in the middle of the pandemic after Atlantic Records terminated her record deal, saying:

"I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had … quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Chappell Roan will headline Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025, scheduled between June 5 and 7 at Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona. Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter are also set to headline the festival, which Roan dubbed "a pop girly festival" during a March interview with BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More