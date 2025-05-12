"Legends supporting legends" — Internet reacts to Madonna attending Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s Grand National Tour in New Jersey

On Monday, May 12, a video clip of Madonna attending Kendrick Lamar's concert in New Jersey went viral on X. In the video, the Take a Bow singer was holding a rubber duck near her face while at the show, as the camera zoomed in on her.

Several accounts on X also shared a screenshot of Madonna's Instagram story captioned:

"Got to see my favorite Artist This Weekend!! @kendricklamar"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium for two consecutive nights last week (May 8 and 9). On Friday night, Baby Keem joined the rapper on stage, and the duo performed their Grammy-winning collaboration from 2021, Family Ties, at the concert.

As Madonna's clip and Instagram story went viral, netizens have been having varied reactions, with one comment stating:

"Legends supporting legends. Madonna at the Grand National Tour is the energy we needed."

Some netizens have called the 66-year-old "an inspiration," while others have praised her taste.

"Who would say she is over 60? Such an inspiration...," commented an X user.

"We need that Kendrick & Madonna Collab on her album," added another.

"madonna pulling up to greatness only—her taste always delivers," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others joked about the Hanky Panky singer for "clinging to youth."

"Her holding the duck to her face so people don’t see she doesn’t look the same without the extreme Facetune and remini," added a netizen.

"clinging to the youth once again, oh hagdonna you are over," commented an X user.

Kendrick Lamar dominates the nominations at multiple award shows

The success of Kendrick Lamar's ongoing Grand National Tour coincides with the rapper's continued dominance at multiple award shows this year. In February 2025, Lamar's chart-topping track from last year's rap battle, Not Like Us, was nominated in five categories at the Grammys: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video—and won them all.

Last month, on April 23, when the American Music Awards nominations were announced, the rapper led with 10 nods, with Not Like Us in the running for:

Song of the Year Favorite Music Video Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Luther, a Billboard-topping collaborative song with SZA, received two nominations, and the album it belongs to, GNX, was nominated in two additional categories. The rapper is also nominated for the Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist awards. The 2025 AMAs are set to be hosted at Las Vegas' BleauLive Theatre on May 26, 2025.

Kendrick has also taken the lead at another upcoming award ceremony—the BET Awards—with 10 nominations. A BET (published May 7) reported that three of Kendrick Lamar's songs—Not Like Us, Luther, and Like That—received nominations in the Viewer's Choice Award. Of these three, two were also running for the Best Collaboration category—Like That, Luther, and 30 for 30.

His remaining four nominations include:

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Album of the Year - for GNX

Video of the Year - for Not Like Us

Video Director of the Year with Dave Free

Kendrick Lamar's ongoing tour will conclude in Stockholm's 3Arena on August 9.

