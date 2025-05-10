"Collab album please" — Internet reacts to Baby Keem joining Kendrick Lamar on stage at MetLife concert

On Saturday, May 10, @nfr_podcast posted a video clip of Baby Keem joining Kendrick Lamar on stage at the MetLife Stadium on Friday night (May 9). In the 30-second-long clip, the duo performed their award-winning collaboration, Family Ties, as the crowd cheered them on.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 349K views, 13K likes, and 1.4K retweets. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"Collab album please"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens called Baby Keem's appearance "the best" surprise of the MetLife concert.

"Pop out and show out" commented an X user.

"Damn he couldn't pull up yesterday too? :(" added another.

"I need baby keem to be in Foxborough on Monday" wrote a third one.

"As someone who missed the big Steppers tour, this was the best surprise and one of the best moments of the whole night" posted a fourth user.

Ad

Meanwhile, others questioned Baby Keem's whereabouts in recent years.

"WHY HAS BRUH BEEN GONE FOR FOUR YEARS???????" asked a netizen.

"This family ties song confuses me. It turns out to be one of Kendrick’s biggest songs ever. I would have never thought of that. The way people react to it is crazy." another added.

"Keem doing everything but making new music" an X user commented.

Ad

Their collaborative track Family Ties was released on August 27, 2021, and peaked at number 8 on the US Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song went on to win two awards in 2022: the Grammy for Best Rap Performance and the BET Award for Video of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar has taken the lead at the upcoming BET Awards nominations

Expand Tweet

Ad

The viral tweet showing Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar performing together onstage at MetLife Stadium on Friday comes after Lamar was announced as the frontrunner at the 2025 BET Awards, leading with 10 nominations.

As reported by BET on Thursday, May 7, Kendrick Lamar received three nominations each in the Viewer's Choice Award —for Not Like Us, Luther, and Like That—and in the Best Collaboration categories —for 30 for 30, Like That, and Luther.

His remaining four nominations include:

Ad

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Album of the Year - for GNX

Video of the Year - for Not Like Us

Video Director of the Year with Dave Free

Following Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla are tied for second place with six nominations each. SZA and The Weeknd each earned four nominations, while Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, Maverick City Music, and Arya Starr all received three nominations.

In other news, Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed two consecutive performances at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday and Friday (May 8 and 9). The duo is currently on the North American leg of the Grand National Tour, with its European leg kicking off two months later, on July 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More