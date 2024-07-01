From Kendrick Lamar to Victoria Monét: A complete winners list at the 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and saw a number of new records be made. Usher made new history at the 2024 BET Awards, becoming the second-youngest person to be awarded the BET Lifetime Achievement award at the age of 45. Whitney Houston is the youngest recipient of the award at the age of 37.

Usher also became the second-highest winner of the Best Male R&B/Pop artist award with five times, while Chris Brown is the highest winner with seven times. Tyla became the third non-US artist to win the Best New Artist award, after Sam Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, Victoria Monét won the BET HER Award and Video of the Year awards. Kendrick Lamar won the Best Male Hip-Hop artist on a night which also saw Drake lose out on all seven of his nominations.

The complete list of winners at 2024 BET Awards

The complete list of winners at the 2024 BET Awards is given below by category:

2024 BET Awards Album of the Year:

Winner - Michael by Killer Mike

11:11 by Chris Brown

A Gift & A Curse by Gunna

Coming Home by Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) by Drake

Jaguar II by Victoria Monét

Pink Friday 2 by Nicki Minaj

Best Female R&B/Pop artist:

Winner - SZA

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop artist:

Winner - Usher

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Best Group:

Winner - ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Best Collaboration:

Winner - All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

America Has a Problem (Remix) by Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Carnival by ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti

Don’t Play With It (Remix) by Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami

Everybody by Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Winner - Kendrick Lamar

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Lil Wayne

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Winner - Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Best New Artist:

Winner - Tyla

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

2024 BET Awards Video of The Year:

Winner - On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA

Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

First Person Shooter by Drake feat. J. Cole

Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

All My Life by Lil Durk feat J. Cole

Agora Hills by Doja Cat

Video Director of The Year:

Winner - Cole Bennet

Benny Boom

Child.

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

2024 BET Awards Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Winner - Me & U by Tems

Try Love by Kirk Franklin

All Things by Kirk Franklin

Angel by Halle Bailey

Award All of the Glory by Shirley Caesar

Come Jesus Come by CeCe Winans

Do You Believe in Love? by Erica Campbell

God Problems by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Viewer's Choice Award:

Winner - Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyonce

Sensational by Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Water by Tyla

Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA

On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Made for Me by Muni Long

Lovin on Me by Jack Harlow

Fukumean by Gunna

All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

Agora Hills by Doja Cat

Best International Act:

Winner - Tyla from Africa

Asake from Africa

BK' from Brazil

Cleo Sol from UK

Focalistic from Africa

Raye from UK

Tiakola from France

Aya Nakamura from France

Ayra Starr from Africa

Viewer's Choice: Best International Act:

Winner - Makhadzi from Africa

Bellah from UK

Holly G from France

Jungeli from France

Duquesa from Brazil

Cristale from UK

Oruam from Brazil

Seyi Vibez from Africa

Tyler Icu from Africa

2024 BET Awards BET HER:

Winner - On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Blessings by Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Commas by Ayra Starr

Fly Girl by Flo feat. Missy Elliott

Hiss by Megan Thee Stallion

Saturn by SZA

Yeah Glo! by GloRilla

16 Carriages by Beyoncé

Best Movie:

Winner - Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

American Fiction

Best Actor

Winner - Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Best Actress:

Winner - Regina King

Issa Rae

Halle Bailey

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

2024 BET Awards Young Stars Award:

Winner - Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Akira Akbar

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Winner - Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Winner - Angel Reese

A’ja Wilson

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

BET Lifetime Achievement Award:

Winner - Usher

The 2024 BET Awards is the 24th ceremony of the award, having been first held in 2001 and annually ever since. The award cermony was established and is run by the Black Entertainment Television network and aims to celebrate Black artists, performers and more.

Previous winners at the award ceremony include names like Silk Sonic, Pharell Williams, Drake, Snoop Dogg as well as Tamar Braxtron, Nelly and Alicia Keys, among others.

