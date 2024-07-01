From Kendrick Lamar to Victoria Monét: A complete winners list at the 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards ceremony was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and saw a number of new records be made. Usher made new history at the 2024 BET Awards, becoming the second-youngest person to be awarded the BET Lifetime Achievement award at the age of 45. Whitney Houston is the youngest recipient of the award at the age of 37.
Usher also became the second-highest winner of the Best Male R&B/Pop artist award with five times, while Chris Brown is the highest winner with seven times. Tyla became the third non-US artist to win the Best New Artist award, after Sam Smith and Nicki Minaj.
Meanwhile, Victoria Monét won the BET HER Award and Video of the Year awards. Kendrick Lamar won the Best Male Hip-Hop artist on a night which also saw Drake lose out on all seven of his nominations.
The complete list of winners at 2024 BET Awards
The complete list of winners at the 2024 BET Awards is given below by category:
2024 BET Awards Album of the Year:
- Winner - Michael by Killer Mike
- 11:11 by Chris Brown
- A Gift & A Curse by Gunna
- Coming Home by Usher
- For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) by Drake
- Jaguar II by Victoria Monét
- Pink Friday 2 by Nicki Minaj
Best Female R&B/Pop artist:
- Winner - SZA
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Muni Long
- Tyla
- Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop artist:
- Winner - Usher
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bryson Tiller
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Fridayy
- October London
Best Group:
- Winner - ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
- Flo
- Maverick City Music
- Wanmor
- 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
- 41
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux
- City Girls
Best Collaboration:
- Winner - All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- America Has a Problem (Remix) by Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
- Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
- Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- Carnival by ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti
- Don’t Play With It (Remix) by Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami
- Everybody by Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
- Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
- Winner - Kendrick Lamar
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- Future
- Gunna
- J. Cole
- Lil Wayne
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:
- Winner - Nicki Minaj
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Best New Artist:
- Winner - Tyla
- Bossman Dlow
- Fridayy
- October London
- Sexyy Red
- 41
- 4Batz
- Ayra Starr
2024 BET Awards Video of The Year:
- Winner - On My Mama by Victoria Monét
- Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA
- Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
- First Person Shooter by Drake feat. J. Cole
- Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
- All My Life by Lil Durk feat J. Cole
- Agora Hills by Doja Cat
Video Director of The Year:
- Winner - Cole Bennet
- Benny Boom
- Child.
- Dave Meyers
- Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
- Offset
- Tems
- Tyler, The Creator
2024 BET Awards Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:
- Winner - Me & U by Tems
- Try Love by Kirk Franklin
- All Things by Kirk Franklin
- Angel by Halle Bailey
- Award All of the Glory by Shirley Caesar
- Come Jesus Come by CeCe Winans
- Do You Believe in Love? by Erica Campbell
- God Problems by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Viewer's Choice Award:
- Winner - Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyonce
- Sensational by Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
- Water by Tyla
- Rich Baby Daddy by Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA
- On My Mama by Victoria Monét
- Made for Me by Muni Long
- Lovin on Me by Jack Harlow
- Fukumean by Gunna
- All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- Agora Hills by Doja Cat
Best International Act:
- Winner - Tyla from Africa
- Asake from Africa
- BK' from Brazil
- Cleo Sol from UK
- Focalistic from Africa
- Raye from UK
- Tiakola from France
- Aya Nakamura from France
- Ayra Starr from Africa
Viewer's Choice: Best International Act:
- Winner - Makhadzi from Africa
- Bellah from UK
- Holly G from France
- Jungeli from France
- Duquesa from Brazil
- Cristale from UK
- Oruam from Brazil
- Seyi Vibez from Africa
- Tyler Icu from Africa
2024 BET Awards BET HER:
- Winner - On My Mama by Victoria Monét
- Blessings by Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Commas by Ayra Starr
- Fly Girl by Flo feat. Missy Elliott
- Hiss by Megan Thee Stallion
- Saturn by SZA
- Yeah Glo! by GloRilla
- 16 Carriages by Beyoncé
Best Movie:
- Winner - Bob Marley: One Love
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Book of Clarence
- The Color Purple
- The Equalizer 3
- The Little Mermaid
- American Fiction
Best Actor
- Winner - Denzel Washington
- Donald Glover
- Idris Elba
- Jeffrey Wright
- Lakeith Stanfield
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
Best Actress:
- Winner - Regina King
- Issa Rae
- Halle Bailey
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Coco Jones
- Danielle Brooks
- Fantasia
2024 BET Awards Young Stars Award:
- Winner - Blue Ivy Carter
- Demi Singleton
- Heiress Diana Harris
- Jabria McCullum
- Jalyn Hall
- Leah Jeffries
- Van Van
- Akira Akbar
Sportsman of the Year Award:
- Winner - Jalen Brunson
- Jalen Hurts
- Kyrie Irving
- Lebron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
- Anthony Edwards
- Gervonta Davis
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
- Winner - Angel Reese
- A’ja Wilson
- Coco Gauff
- Flau’jae Johnson
- Juju Watkins
- Naomi Osaka
- Sha’carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
BET Lifetime Achievement Award:
- Winner - Usher
The 2024 BET Awards is the 24th ceremony of the award, having been first held in 2001 and annually ever since. The award cermony was established and is run by the Black Entertainment Television network and aims to celebrate Black artists, performers and more.
Previous winners at the award ceremony include names like Silk Sonic, Pharell Williams, Drake, Snoop Dogg as well as Tamar Braxtron, Nelly and Alicia Keys, among others.