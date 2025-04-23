"Eternal sunshine was robbed" — Internet reacts to American Music Awards announcing Album of the Year nominees

The American Music Awards (AMAs) have once again sparked a digital firestorm following the announcement of their Album of the Year nominees.

On April 23, 2025, X account @PopCrave shared a list of Album of the Year nominees by the AMAs, which included recent records by several popular artists.

However, netizens online were seemingly searching for albums of their favorite artists, and some users noted that Ariana Grande's 2024 record, Eternal Sunshine, was not listed.

"Eternal sunshine was robbed," an X user said.

Many users expressed dissatisfaction about Ariana Grande's seventh studio album not getting nominated. Netizens also suggested that not including Eternal Sunshine "invalidates" the list for them.

"No eternal sunshine but Disgracie is here... this alone should invalidate the whole list lmao," one user commented.

"No eternal sunshine here is f*cking disgusting," another wrote.

"They nominate Gracie’s album but not Eternal Sunshine??" a netizen questioned.

In addition, users on X seemed divided, as some indicated that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter should win, while some suggested that only Billie Eilish or Charli XCX deserve to get the award.

"COWBOY CARTER IS TAKING IT," a user commented.

"cc should win again," another added.

"Chop list, only billie and charli deserves," one X user wrote.

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande-Butera released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, under Republic Records in March 2024. The pop and R&B record was received very well by fans and critics alike. The album is around thirty-five minutes long and consists of 13 songs.

The tracks include Intro (End of the World), Bye, Don’t Wanna Break Up Again, Saturn Returns Interlude, Eternal Sunshine, Supernatural, True Story, The Boy Is Mine, Yes, And?, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), I Wish I Hated You, Imperfect For You, and Ordinary Things.

The record was nominated in the 2025 Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album Award, and in the 2024 ARIA Music Awards for Best International Artist. Additionally, all the tracks from the album charted simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.

American Music Awards unveil Album of the Year nominees for the 2025 ceremony

Album of the Year nominees (Image via website/theamas.com)

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the American Music Awards announced the 2025 Album of the Year nominees through their official website. The list includes ten albums, including a mix of pop, country, and Americana music.

The records that made it to the list include Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, released on March 29, 2024, falling under the Country music genre; Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, released in May 2024 under Interscope Records, also made it to the list.

Next is Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which is the singer's debut studio album released on September 22, 2023.

Charli XCX's sixth studio album, BRAT, has also been listed by the American Music Awards. Released on June 7, 2024, it has already won many accolades, including the Grammy Award for Best Recording Package, the Brit Award for Album of the Year, and more.

Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us, Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, Kendrick Lamar GNX, Post Malone F-1 Trillion, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet, and Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department are also among the nominees for the Album of the Year at the 2025 American Music Awards.

As per Billboard on February 24, the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) will air from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. The voting lines are now open, and fans can vote through the official website.

