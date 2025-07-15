"Couldn't even get Dot in the vid" — Fans criticize Clipse and Kendrick Lamar's "Chains & Whips" music video 

Three days after releasing their new album Let God Sort Em Out on July 11, Clipse dropped the music video for Chains & Whips, a track featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Ad

Despite Chains & Whips standing out for its Lamar verse in the album, the music video didn't feature the GNX rapper.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens have since taken to social media to voice their disappointment at K-Dot's absence as well as the broader critique of the music video, with one of them writing:

RAW DOGGER @rawdoggingmusic LINK couldn't even get Dot in the vid 😭

Ad

Some of them criticized the Clipse for not getting Kendrick in the video, while others speculated that it was released in a rush, since the song was not performing well.

"They rushed a video for a song that’s barely charting on SPOTIFY and couldn’t even get the main draw for the song, Kendrick, into the video. pray for them boys." - commented an X user.

Ad

"They rushed out a music video because the song was already flopping LMAO" - added another.

"Kendrick sounds like he trying to get a n*t off" - wrote a third one.

"No Kendrick?" - questioned a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, other netizens wondered aloud about Lamar dissing Drake in his verse on the song.

"So it’s obvious he is sneaking diss drake right" - replied a fifth user.

Ad

"This song is only charting #147. Look at them forcing it on us" - remarked a sixth one.

"Video for trash song is jokes gmito" - commented a seventh netizen.

The music video of Chains & Whips has received over 1.1 million views and 115K likes on YouTube (at the time of writing this article).

Pusha T talks about the story behind the Kendrick Lamar feature on Chains & Whips

Ad

A day before the Clipse dropped their latest album on July 10, the duo was interviewed by Apple Music, where Pusha T recounted how Kendrick came to feature on Chains & Whips.

"We had the record. We were in the studio just creating an album, and his publisher happened to be in the studio. It was in Paris, and just was listening and called Dot and was like, ‘Listen, you need to be on this album'."

Ad

Pusha then revealed that instead of pitching a single song to Kendrick Lamar, they sent him multiple songs from their album to take his pick for a feature. Per the rapper, it was Lamar who picked Chains & Whips.

Kendrick Lamar's verse on the song includes:

"I'm not the candidate to vibe with / I don't f**k with the kumbaya sh*t / All that talent must be godsent / I sent you' a** back to the cosmics / The things I've seen under my eyelids / Kaleidoscope dreams, murder, and sirens / Let's be clear, hip-hop died again / Half of my profits may go to Rakim"

Ad

Let God Sort Em Out is the fourth collaborative album by Clipse, containing over 13 songs. Besides Lamar, other featured artists on the album are Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Tyler, the Creator, and Nas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More