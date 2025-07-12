"Kendrick Lamar, the master puppeteer"—Internet reacts as Drake seemingly covers LeBron James tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey

On July 12, 2025, an X handle @Kurrco posted a picture of Drake seemingly covering up his LeBron James tattoo with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey. A close-up picture of Drizzy's tattoo featuring the NBA ace's jersey number 23 now seems to be replaced with only number 2, which is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey number.

As reported by PageSix, the tension between long-time friends Drake and LeBron James escalated when the latter attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert in June 2024, shortly after the feud between both rappers had peaked.

While there is no confirmation on the news yet, the post has garnered over 200K views, and netizens quickly expressed their opinions on X. Commenting on the reported tattoo cover-up, a user tweeted in support of Drizzy's rival Kendrick Lamar, stating:

"Kendrick Lamar, the master puppeteer"

Rozario @Messilicious_ LINK Kendrick Lamar, the master puppeteer

"Wait til we find a video of Shai dancing to Not Like Us😂" an X user commented

"Drake buried Kendrick right next to Rocky, Ricky, Metro, and LeBron lmao" another X user mentioned

Additionally, some internet users called out the One Dance rapper for having a LeBron James tattoo on his body in the first place:

"Got a guy who’s double digits younger than you tatted on your arm who you aren’t related to….This ain’t weird to y’all??" an internet user questioned

"Its still crazy to get a tattoo dedicated to another man that aint even dead, on your body😂 no hate to Drake its just crazy😭" another internet user stated

On the other hand, X users took a dig at the rapper's decision to cover up the tattoo with another NBA player when he could've gotten it removed:

"Why tf would he have another grown man, that’s barley older than him as a tattoo in the first place😭😭" a netizen remarked

"Instead of getting the tattoo removed, he covered a man on his body with another man on his body" another netizen expressed

Drake reportedly dissed LeBron James on his latest single What Did I Miss?

Drake performs during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Drake hasn't been shy to put forth his feelings, especially toward those whom he felt had betrayed him during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. One of the instances of the same was when Drizzy unfollowed NBA players LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan in October 2024 after they were spotted at Lamar's Juneteenth concert, per Page Six.

Moreover, in January 2025, Drizzy released a Conductor Williams-produced freestyle called Fighting Irish. As per Newsweek, some of the verses on the freestyle suggested that the God's Plan rapper was seemingly dissing LeBron James with lyrics like:

"The world fell in love with the gimmicks/ Even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s*it is personal to us and wasn't just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious."

In another verse, Drizzy rapped:

"Remember we traded watches I gave you the Arabic dial and you gave me the numbered edition."

Netizens supported the speculation of the "traded watches" lyrics referring to LeBron James by posting pictures of the NBA star sporting the Arabic dial on the bench, as reported by Newsweek.

Internet users and media outlets, such as HipHopDX, also speculated that the title of the freestyle was a reference to the St. Vincent St. Mary High School that the NBA player reportedly attended, whose mascot was the Fighting Irish.

Additionally, there is also a verse on Drake's recently released single, called What Did I Miss? on July 4, 2025. The verse in question features lyrics stating:

"I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since "Headlines"

According to HipHopDX, while it is not confirmed who Drizzy is dissing in the verse, netizens believe it is either LeBron James or DeMar DeRozan. It's because they were the two NBA players close to the rapper who attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out.

In other news, Drizzy's latest single What Did I Miss garnered 150K likes and over 1 million views on YouTube shortly after it was released. Within a day of its release, the song ranked No. 1 on Apple Music and Spotify.

