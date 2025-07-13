“It’s never too late for a remix”- Netizens react as Pusha T reveals Jay-Z was set to feature on Clipse’s new album but failed to send in a verse

Pusha T recently confirmed that Jay‑Z was sent tracks from Clipse’s newly released album Let God Sort Em Out, but he never submitted a verse. During an interview on The Breakfast Club released on July 11, 2025, host Charlamagne tha God brought up the topic of the collaboration, to which Pusha T said:

“He was sent Chains & Whips, Mike Tyson Blow To The Face, you know. Whole that album, it was all for him to..whatever he wanted to do.”

Charlamagne tha God asked if nothing "moved his (Jay-Z) spirit," to which Pusha T said he did not know.

No verse from Jay‑Z appears on any of the tracks in the new Clipse album, confirming his absence from the official credits. However, some fans still have hopes for future collaborations, saying that a "remix" could always happen.

"It’s never too late for a remix!🎼🎬#JayZ."

Other fans also have hopes and suggestions for future collaborations between Clipse and Jay-Z, including deluxes and remixes.

"There’s always the deluxe if he wants 🤷🏾‍♀️," a fan commented.

"Jay needs to get on a remix or something," another fan suggested in the comments under the update posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"That just means it's an end of summer Remix coming for one of those tracks," another fan seemed to be predicting.

A few fans seem to be suggesting which tracks would Jay-Z have been "perfect" for, had he collaborated in the new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out, which dropped on July 11, 2025.

"MTBTTF and So Be It would’ve been perfect. Chains and Whips is very similar to No church in the wild so I doubt he would’ve liked doing that." one fan said in the comments.

"If he was on So Be It we would've gotten the greatest song of all time", a copywriter and fan commented.

"He would’ve fit perfectly on So Be It", another X user commented.

Some fans also seem to be speculating that Jay-Z refrained from collaborating on the album to let Clipse have "their glory."

"Dont need the extra attention. Let them boys have their glory," an X user commented under the update posted on X.

"Didnt want to overshadow the album. Let my guys eat," another user said in the replies.

"Maybe because Jay said 'the album was already a classic'. No additional value was needed," another fan commented, although they did not cite any sources for the comment.

More about the new Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out

Clipse released their latest studio album, Let God Sort Em Out, on July 11, 2025, through Roc Nation. It is their first album since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops.

The project is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams. It includes guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler, the Creator, John Legend, The-Dream, Stove God Cooks, Ab-Liva, and Pharrell himself. The album contains 13 tracks, including Chains & Whips, P.O.V., and The Birds Don’t Sing.

According to multiple reports, Clipse left Def Jam before the album’s release. Pusha T stated in an interview with GQ that the label objected to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Chains & Whips. He also confirmed that he paid a seven-figure sum to exit his Def Jam contract and release the album through Roc Nation instead, as per a June 3 report by Pitchfork.

The album rollout included interviews, early critical reviews, and confirmation of a supporting tour beginning August 3, 2025, with EarthGang as the opening act.

