Kendrick Lamar hands the mic to 12-year-old fan after he went bar for bar with the rapper all night during his performance

On Monday, July 7, a video from Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour was shared by NoJumper on social media. It showed Kendrick connecting with a teenage fan who rapped along with him the whole show.

Ad

During the performance, Kendrick walked up to the boy, asked his name, and said he’d send him a message. He even handed him his mic through security.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the boy was handed the mic, he said, "My name is Lewis and I'm 12 years old!"

In response to that, Kendrick Lamar asked the crowd, "Make some noise for Lewis right now," inviting a loud cheer and applause from his audience.

Lamar's Grand National Tour is turning out to be a success, with the rapper extending it by announcing new dates across South America last month (on June 27).

Kendrick will perform 5 shows in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, where the viral duo, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, will be opening for the rapper. Lamar's tour will conclude on December 10, with his final show taking place in Sydney's Allianz Stadium.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar broke two Billboard chart records last week

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Kendrick Lamar continues his tour, he also continues to break multiple Billboard chart records.

According to the media outlet, both the rapper's latest album, GNX, and its leading hit, Luther, broke the record for the longest-running number 1 on the Top Rap Albums and Hot Rap Songs charts, respectively.

Before Lamar, the longest-ruling album on the Top Rap Albums chart was Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars, Aim for the Moon. Smoke's project spent 21 weeks at the top of the chart years ago, wrapping up in April 2021.

Ad

Other albums that rank below these two on the albums chart are:

Recovery by Eminem - 19 weeks - July 2010

Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin - 18 weeks - December 2022

Take Care by Drake - 16 weeks - December 2011

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 by Eminem - 14 weeks - December 2013

On the other hand, when it comes to ruling the Hot Rap Songs chart, Kendrick Lamar's collaboration with SZA, Luther, has taken the lead. The track, which has spent 27 weeks on the chart, surpassed Lamar's own 2024 track, Not Like Us (which spent 26 weeks on it), in setting a new record.

Ad

Other songs that have held this record in the past include:

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - 20 weeks - April 2019

Industry Baby by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 19 weeks - August 2021

Hot Boyz by Missy Elliot feat. Nas, Eve, and Q-Tip - 19 weeks - November 1999

Fancy by Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX - 18 weeks - May 2014

Hotline Bling by Drake - 18 weeks - October 2015

Ad

With all the new hip-hop records Luther has been making, the track has become one of the most successful tracks of both Lamar and SZA's music careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More