Who are CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso? All about Argentine rap duo set to be guest openers at Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour in South America 

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Jun 28, 2025 08:51 GMT
Ca7riel &amp; Paco Amoroso Performs At Movistar Arena In Madrid - Source: Getty
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Performs At Movistar Arena In Madrid (Image via Getty)

Argentine hip-hop duo, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, will be joining Kendrick Lamar in the new dates of his Grand National Tour.

According to Billboard, PgLang and Live Nation announced new dates for Kendrick Lamar's ongoing Grand National Tour on Friday (June 27), revealing seven new dates kicking off in September 2025. Five of these seven shows will take place in Latin America, where CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will be opening for K-Dot.

Originally named Catriel Guerriero and Ulises Guerriero, CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso are an experimental trap and hip-hop duo from Buenos Aires, Argentina. The duo first met in childhood and started collaborating in 2010.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will be the opening acts in the following shows of the Grand National Tour:

  • September 23 - Mexico City, Mexico
  • September 27 - Bogota, Colombia
  • September 30 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • October 4 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • October 7 - Santiago, Chile

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso went viral after their performance in NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso first gained global recognition and fame after their performance on NPR Music's 'El Tiny' Desk Concert, which dropped on October 4, 2024.

Since then, their rise to fame has been meteoric. On April 4, 2025, the hip-hop duo made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Later in April, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso performed two consecutive sold-out shows in New York's Bowery Ballroom as part of their world tour - which also contains pit stops in renowned music festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Fuji Rock (in Japan), Roskilde (in Denmark), and Lollapalooza (in Berlin and Paris).

Speaking about their South American roots, CA7RIEL told Billboard Español in April:

"Coming all the way from el culo del mundo (the a** of the world), we didn’t expect this. To suddenly appear here, with all these cameras and lights — it’s insane. We’re from way down there; we’re still adjusting to being up here."

The duo also told Billboard about the musical influences in their family, with CA7RIEL growing up with his father playing guitar, and Amoroso listening to Argentine rock icons since childhood.

Then, talking about their knack for experimenting with different genres, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso said:

"We go through different phases... At one point, it was all about rapping, then playing instruments, which was how we started. We even had a phase where we just gamed all the time and did nothing else. Then you keep evolving."

The hip-hop duo has worked together as well as individually before reuniting for their 2024 album, BAÑO MARÍA, and a nine-track EP dropped in March 2025, PAPOTA.

Besides his Latin American shows, Kendrick Lamar will also be performing two solo shows in Australia, on December 3 and 10, in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.

Lamar and SZA wrapped up the North American leg of their tour in Landover's Northwest Stadium on June 18 and are gearing up for the European leg, which will kick off in Cologne, Germany, on July 2. Their tour will also include stops in cities such as London, Barcelona, Rome, Warsaw, Lisbon, and Stockholm.

Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
