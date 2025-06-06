“Can he do anything else?”: Fans react to Benson Boone’s live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Benson Boone joins Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, June 4, 2025. While he's there to promote his new album, American Heart, the pop star's appearance on the show wasn't complete without his signature backflip. At the end of his chat with Fallon about the line "moonbeam ice cream" in Mystical Magic, he did a backflip off Fallon's desk.

Ad

Backflips mid-performance onstage and during his appearances on various shows have been one of Benson Boone's signature moves. The acrobatic move has been deeply embedded in Boone's lore, right after Katy Perry gave him a "yes" during his audition for American Idol in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, some people online have had enough of his backflips and weren't as impressed when he did it on The Tonight Show. One particular X user asked if he could do anything other than backflips.

"Can he do anything else?," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More netizens criticized his stunt, with someone calling it "embarrassing," noting that the singer always does it everywhere. One fan also pointed out that flipping is starting to appear as his main talent, not singing.

"He is always doing back flips.. like bring something new we are bored," a user on X said.

"He's so embarrassing. Like why is he always doing backflips everywhere he goes," another X user commented.

Ad

"At this point I think his main talent is supposed to be the flippin and he just happens to also sing between flips," a user on X added.

However, other fans expressed concern with the frequency of Benson Boone doing backflips. They are concerned that an accident would happen at a single misstep, and it would change everything for the singer-songwriter.

"One day he's gonna crack his f**king skull open I constantly fear for the moment he makes a misstep and everything comes crashing down," a user on X said.

Ad

"I'm genuinely concerned for him because although he's clearly a professional with these flips all it takes is for 1 to go wrong in these live settings and change the trajectory of his life. He gotta chill a little," an X user commented.

Benson Boone's third single from American Heart marks his first miss on the Billboard Hot 100

Ad

Part of Benson Boone's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 4, 2025, was to promote his upcoming album, American Heart. It would be the Grammy-nominee's sophomore album, and it will be released in a few weeks on June 20, 2025. The singer-songwriter has been promoting the project for months with the release of a handful of singles.

He dropped his first single from American Heart, Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else, on February 28, 2025. It climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No.30 on the charts over a week after the release, becoming his second-highest charting single to date. Another Benson Boone single, Mystical Magic, got a live debut during Benson Boone's Coachella performance but wasn't officially released until April 24.

Ad

The track peaked at No.40 on the Hot 100. However, Boone's latest single from the upcoming album, Momma's Song, didn't achieve the same success. Released on May 22, 2025, the track missed the Billboard Hot 100 list. While it could climb to the charts in the coming weeks, its release isn't off to a great start.

Benson Boone is off for a 30-date North American American Heart tour starting on August 22 in Minnesota.

Read more: When did Benson Boone appear on the Eras Tour?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More