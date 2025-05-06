"Thought it was Benson Boone doing a flip"- Viral tweet debunked as netizens react to Jason Derulo allegedly tripping down the stairs at Met Gala

A picture of singer Jason Derulo purportedly falling down the stairs went viral following the 2025 Met Gala. However, it is a resurfacing image. According to Cosmopolitan on May 6, as the event began, a social media post surfaced claiming:

“Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala!!!!”

However, Derulo did not actually tumble down the steps at the Met Gala. The picture in question is of an unidentified suited man falling down some red carpeted stairs. Furthermore, Derulo has never even been to a Met Gala.

Meanwhile, once the photo resurfaced on the internet and was uploaded on X by @PopCulture2000s on May 5, it garnered several netizens’ reactions. One even joked about the person in the picture being American singer-songwriter Benson Boone.

“I thought it was Benson Boone doing a flip down the stairs,” wrote the X user.

However, many thought it was actually Derulo and reacted accordingly. One said it looked like he was "breaking," while another netizen commented that he must be doing a movie stunt.

“He did a movie stunt there,” wrote one person.

“Nah he just busting a move,” commented a netizen.

Meanwhile, many knew about the resurfaced meme, as one user said that it "never gets old," while another wrote that they laugh every time they see the photo.

“How long is this meme gonna keep resurfacing?” one X user asked.

“I laugh every time I see this photo,” another said.

“This meme never gets old, poor guy took a tumble,” a netizen commented.

Jason Derulo never fell down the stairs at the Met Gala

An image of a man in a white suit tumbling down some red stairs went viral online on Met Gala night back in 2015, which is when the meme of Jason Derulo going down the stairs at the event was created. Some internet users concluded that the man in the picture looked like the singer, and that the red steps were the Met Ball's carpet that year.

As per Newsweek's report from September 2021, @dashausofjack, a since-suspended X account, is credited with creating the original meme. The page tweeted the image along with the following caption:

“Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala. LMAO.”

Tweets containing this assertion swiftly gained popularity on the platform, and other users soon started reacting humorously, as per Billboard at the time. Derulo then made a hasty attempt to silence the reports. He claimed on Instagram that at the time, he was at a rehearsal in Los Angeles and was not even in New York, where the gala takes place.

Jason Derulo wrote:

“Lmao I’m at rehearsal in LA. F*q ya’ll! Lol.”

Since then, on the day of the Met, the joke has often resurfaced online. As many social media users have been seeing it for years, it has become a common inside joke that seems to be shared by everyone on the internet.

Moreover, the image that most frequently goes viral with the meme was taken at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival in France, and it depicts a true stair-related incident.

According to Newsweek's story, an unidentified man was attempting to disrupt the 2011 event and even tried to pull a stunt on the red carpet in honor of French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo during the screening of The Beaver. The man slid down the stairs as security ran to catch him.

Four years later, the scene captured by the numerous photographers at the past event was immortalised as a meme. Although the identity of the man in the widely shared picture is not fully evident, further images of the incident shot from various perspectives show that he is Caucasian and doesn't look like Jason Derulo.

Newsweek had reached out to Jason Derulo's agents for a response, but hadn't heard back from them at the time.

