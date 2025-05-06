"I missed her" — Fans react as NewJeans’ Hanni covers Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and more in recent Instagram live

On May 5, 2025, Hanni of NewJeans went live on Instagram on the group's Instagram account, @mhdhh_friends. According to X account @bluemoon_hn, and as translated by pannchoa, Hanni said that she said that she read all the letters that Bunnies wrote and that she wanted to go on live and play the guitar again for the fans.

The NewJeans member sang various songs for her fans. The songs she covered during the live show are, as reported by the same account.

Billie Eilish - TV

UMI - Butterfly

Gracie Abrams - I Knew It, I Know You

Sabrina Carpenter - Opposite

Bruno Major - The Most Beautiful Thing

Wasia Project - Takes Me Back Home

Green Day - Last Night on Earth

Laufey - Dear Soulmate

Laufey - Bewitched

Beabadoobee - Dance with Me

5 Seconds of Summer - Older

Billie Eilish - Wildflower

Hanni- Darling Darling

Hanni, along with her bandmates, is currently on hiatus amidst the ongoing feud with their label ADOR.

Fans took to the internet to express their admiration for Hanni and the surprise live stream. One fan remarked that she missed her "so much."

"I missed her so much," one fan commented on X.

Fan reactions continued on X, where the singer was lauded for calling her singing a "miracle drug" and "calm."

"istg we don't deserve Hanni... like wdym she did a 1.5hr live singing covers with her guitar as a reply to our fanletters and her song choices are packed with meaning... i fking cant," remarked another fan.

"Her voice is like a miracle drug, I feel saved from insomnia. Hanni, please sing for the rest of your life, you have a wonderful healing power," reacted a fan on X.

"today was such a good day for me and listening to hanni just made me feel so much better and made me cry i fckn love her so much her voice can really calm me down," a fan added on X.

More fan reactions discussed her voice, calling it "healing," with fans expressing that they missed her voice.

"hanni oh hanni i missed her voice so much. i hope newjeans take that mess as a learning experience and come back better than ever," wrote a fan.

"i haven’t felt this peaceful in a while, her voice is truly healing," said another fan.

"i love u bb so much i already miss u but take ur time i’ll always be here," another fan commented.

More about NewJeans and their feud with ADOR/HYBE

The dispute between NewJeans and ADOR began when HYBE dismissed Min Hee-jin, who was the CEO of ADOR, due to her alleged plotting to gain full ownership of the group in August 2024.

NewJeans members held a surprise live stream on September 11, 2024, where they expressed full support for Min Hee-jin and accused HYBE of workplace harassment, leaking private information, and deleting the group's previously released content. During the live stream, they gave an ultimatum to HYBE's chairman, Bang Shi-hyuk, to reinstate Min Hee-jin by September 25, 2025.

Hanni testified as a reference witness during the National Committee Audit in South Korea in October 2024. She accused HYBE and talked about the discrimination faced by the group.

NewJeans members reportedly sent a letter to ADOR threatening to terminate their exclusive contract if their conditions are not met within 14 days, on November 13, 2024. Ultimately, on November 28, they announced the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR.

ADOR filed an injunction on January 13, 2025, to prevent NewJeans members from signing any advertising contracts outside of the label while the contract dispute remains unresolved. The members announced their new group name, NJZ, in February 2025 and also revealed that they would be headlining the ComplexCon music festival in Hong Kong under their new name.

But on March 21, 2025, the court sided with ADOR and granted the injunction, which prohibited the group from conducting activities outside of the label and contract. NewJeans, however, performed at the music festival and even debuted their latest track titled Pit Stop.

However, at the end of their performance, they announced a hiatus to respect the court's ruling.

In other news, on April 16, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court rejected the group's objection to the court's ruling and described their initial decision as "valid," as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

