"We'll always support you"—Fans react as A.C.E terminate contract with BEAT INTERACTIVE after 10 years

On March 21, 2025, K-pop group A.C.E ended their exclusive contract with their agency BEAT INTERACTIVE, effective from March 31, 2025, without extensions. The agency announced it through an official press release on the group's social media accounts.

Ad

In a statement, BEAT INTERACTIVE CEO Kim Hyerim thanked the fans who have loved and supported the group. The statement further noted that the group is freely allowed to use its name without any conditions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The statement reads:

"Departing from conventional industry practices, we have decided to allow A.C.E to freely continue using the group name and related content, without any conditions, so that their journey as A.C.E may continue seamlessly."

The agency mentioned that it has been their honor to have shared ten "meaningful years" of working alongside the group. CEO Kim Hyerim also stated that they have always regarded the relationship between the group and the agency as one of "mutual respect and collaboration".

Ad

She further thanked the group, expressing her privilege in witnessing the music they dreamed of coming to life. The statement concluded with CEO Kim asking fans to continue supporting the group as they embark on their new chapter and the company will always cheer them on.

Fans expressed their thoughts on the K-pop group leaving the agency. One fan on X exclaimed that it's a good thing that they are allowed to keep their name whilst hoping that they find a place that is good for them.

Ad

"Ah I'm so happy they get to keep their name and content. It makes a change from other companies. I hope they find a place that is a good fit for them and works to give them the opportunities they are looking for and deserve. We'll always support you, A.C.E," commented a fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans shared "mixed feelings" about it.

"That's quite shocking. im also happy they’re leaving and that they decided to, but i just hope they will or already find another good company that will treat them like they deserve to. its kinda scary for both a.c.e and choice but im sure the future will be bright for both of us," remarked another fan.

Ad

"A respectful ending, granting A.C.E freedom and rights to continue their journey without restrictions or limitations," reacted another fan.

"I have mixed feelings right now but I'm trying to be positive ??" wrote another fan.

Calling it a "bittersweet" moment, netizens further mentioned that they hope A.C.E finds another agency and could continue as a group.

"Omg honestly even if we wished ace would have a better agency, I didn’t expect them to not renew with beat I might have teared up a bit reading the letter written by the ceo," said another fan.

Ad

"Very bittersweet because as much as the agency wasn’t doing much lately to promote them, they have given them a lot in the past and took them where they are now, which is better than not, but I donreally hope they find someone that can properly invest," added another fan.

" idk if somebody else explained yet but the company said ace is able to continue using the name and content without conditions SO I THINK!!! thats a REALLY GOOD SIGN!!!!! they will hopefully be picked up by a new company and continue on as a group," another fan commented on X.

Ad

More about A.C.E and their latest release, Pinata

Ad

A.C.E was created by BEAT INTERACTIVE and co-managed by Swing Entertainment, comprising five members. They debuted on May 23, 2017 with the single, Cactus. The group built a fanbase by performing on the streets of Seoul's Hongdae district, covering choreographies from popular K-pop groups.

After members completed their military enlistments, the group reunited and dropped their single, Supernatural. The song achieved significant success in the US as it became their first entry to Top 100 Mainstream Top 40 Airplay Chart. It also ranked 63rd on the Media Base Top 40 chart following BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, NewJeans and MonstaX.

Ad

The band released their third single album, Pinata, on November 2025. It features four tracks, including the title song of the same name and an introductory track called Intro: Recuerda, recuerda. It also includes an English version and an instrumental version of the title track.

A.C.E also held a world tour called Rewind_us, during which they visited the US, Europe, and Latin America in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback