"Really crossing the line"— Western media reports on NewJeans spark backlash from netizens for mentioning late idols

A recent video report on NewJeans by an American media outlet has triggered a strong backlash online. The report was by NBC, and it allegedly referenced tragic cases of late K-pop stars while discussing the controversy surrounding the girl group and their agency, ADOR (HYBE's subsidiary).

The report was released last month and focused on the group's legal dispute with ADOR and the broader challenges within the K-pop industry. However, it drew criticism after it included images of the late idols Moonbin, Sulli, and Goo Hara in its segment about the industry's “dark side.”

Many felt the reference was careless and unnecessary. Commenters on forums like Nate Pann and other social media platforms expressed frustration that such delicate matters were used to frame criticism against K-pop. One user wrote,

"Taking advantage of dead people and insulting the country is really crossing the line."

Netizens react to the Western articles (Image via Nate Pann)

Many on X called the report's mention unnecessary and accused it of sensationalizing pain for dramatic effect.

"Like I don’t understand why they including other people in this whole thing? Like what did Moonbin do for them to fkn add him into this whole mess like where’s the respect?" an X user wrote.

"Okay...but why does this media outlet have photos of three deceased people whose cases have nothing to do with NJ's? I think it's disrespectful," a user added.

They believe that such coverage only fuels negative perceptions towards K-pop.

"Those artist end their lives because of kpop being so toxic. Those artists have no protection against mistreatment, abuse, bullying, harassment, overworked that contributed to their mental distress. There are no law protecting these artists because they are not considered workers," a netizen remarked.

"Exactly my point!? Stop using the idols who have already passed away for clouts. That's disrespectful too," an X user wrote.

"Okay I agree but was there really a need to show the imag3s of the people who are no more. We know kpop industry is crazy, these articles only fuels it more without doing much to improve," a person commented.

Legal battle between NewJeans and ADOR continues, adding tension to the already heated discourse

The timing of the video coincided with a highly public legal feud between HYBE and NewJeans’ agency, ADOR. The dispute began after NewJeans sided with their former CEO, Min Hee-jin, and accused HYBE of mistreatment.

In response, HYBE filed for legal intervention, resulting in a court injunction preventing the group from carrying out independent activities. NewJeans, who rebranded briefly as NJZ, has since entered a hiatus.

The situation has grown more complicated with reports of internal conflicts. It includes unresolved family court issues involving one of the minor members. NewJeans continues to resist the new management placed by HYBE and has made efforts to communicate directly with fans.

The court has set the next hearing on the matter for June 5, while the fate of NewJeans' future remains uncertain.

