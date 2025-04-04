“Haerin and her parents are both in agreement”- NewJeans’ (NJZ) parents deny rift rumors, respond to claims of opposition to ADOR contract termination

On April 4, 2025, NewJeans' Haerin's parents publicly addressed and refuted rumors suggesting familial discord regarding their daughter's contractual relationship with ADOR, the group's management company. They emphasized that both Haerin and her parents are in unanimous agreement concerning the termination of her contract with ADOR, countering claims of internal family disagreements.

"The rumors regarding member Haerin are entirely false. Haerin and her parents are completely aligned in their stance, and any speculation about their family matters is also untrue. Due to these unfounded and one-sided speculations, the member and her family are experiencing extreme emotional distress." (as translated by @newjeans_loop).

NewJeans Haerin's parents slam Korean media outlet for allegedly spreading wrong information

The post was posted on Instagram (@mhdhh_pr). The account is collectively operated by NewJeans' parents and was set up so they could communicate their views to the masses amidst the legal feud.

Meanwhile, Chosun Biz originally reported the news on April 4, 2025, when it claimed that the parents of an underage NewJeans member were at odds regarding the contract termination. The publication stated that either Haerin's or Hyein's parents had opposing views.

The parents of one member argued on the matter, leading to a delay in signing their group's stance amidst the lawsuit. As an underage member of the group, both parents are required to take the case forward.

Chosun Biz also reported that the member's parents would come to a resolution at a family court by the following week.

Meanwhile, Haerin's parents expressed being "disappointing and frustrating" to read reports on alleged family discord amidst an ongoing legal dispute with ADOR.

They wrote:

"It is deeply disappointing and frustrating to see baseless rumors about family discord or a member leaving being published in the media. It almost feels as if someone is deliberately trying to create division. At first, we felt these rumors were not worth responding to. However, since specific members' names have now been mentioned, we have decided to make our position clear."

Haerin's parents further added that another member's parents underwent the process of "adjusting parental authority" to give consent to the ongoing lawsuit on behalf of their daughter, who is also a minor.

"The process of adjusting parental authority out of respect for a minor's wishes was a matter concerning a different member. In that case, both the child and the mother were firm in their decision, so we kindly ask that you refrain from making assumptions about their family affairs as well."

It is important to note that Haerin and Hyein are the only two minor members of NewJeans. Hence, Chosun Biz's report from April 4, 2025, could be considered accurate. The publication did not mention a direct name but hinted that it could be either Haerin's or Hyein's parents.

The dispute has led to legal proceedings, with ADOR filing a petition to confirm the validity of the exclusive contracts in December 2024 and an injunction filed in January 2025. ADOR won the injunction on March 21, 2025, and restricted the group from engaging in independent activities.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit's first hearing was held on April 3, 2025, and its second hearing will be held on June 7.

