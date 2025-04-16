Court dismisses NewJeans'(NJZ) appeal against ban on independent activities: All you need to know

On April 16, the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 50 rejected the appeal filed by the five members of NewJeans (NJZ). The appeal was filed on March 24 against a prior ruling that barred them from pursuing independent activities outside their agency, ADOR.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet TV Report on April 16, the court's Civil Agreement Division, led by Chief Judge Kim Sang-hoon, rejected the injunction objection. This decision upholds the previous court order issued on March 21, 2025.

"The case of injunction in this case is justified," the judge said as per MAEIL BUSINESS NEWSPAPER.

In response to this latest ruling, NewJeans' legal team, represented by Sejong Law Firm, expressed disappointment and confirmed they have filed an immediate appeal.

The dispute between NewJeans and their former agency, ADOR, stems from a series of events that unfolded in 2024. Tensions initially surfaced when Min Hee-jin, then CEO of ADOR, publicly accused HYBE. She alleged that the parent company was replicating NewJeans' creative direction for a new girl group managed by its subsidiary, BELIFT LAB.

Amid growing friction and unresolved internal disputes, Min stepped down from her position in November. She cited interference from HYBE and a lack of agency autonomy as key reasons for her resignation.

The legal conflict began in November 2024, shortly after her exit, when NewJeans held a press conference announcing the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR. The group claimed that ADOR had breached key contractual obligations, especially after HYBE, the agency's parent company, dismissed ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin.

According to the group, this disrupted their album production and led to a breakdown in trust. Following this, NewJeans rebranded the group as NJZ and attempted to operate independently, including signing advertising deals.

ADOR responded by filing an injunction to halt such activities on December 5, 2024, citing a violation of contractual terms. On March 21, the court sided with ADOR, prohibiting the members from engaging in solo promotions or signing individual contracts, including advertising and endorsement deals, without the agency's involvement.

The court found that the group's evidence was insufficient to prove that ADOR had breached its contractual obligations or that the relationship had deteriorated beyond repair. In response to the court's decision, NJZ issued a statement to Time magazine expressing disappointment, as reported by TV Report.

"We are disappointed in the court's ruling. This is the reality of Korea, and this is why we believe that change and growth are necessary. It seems that Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries," the group said in the interview.

They highlighted the challenges of working within the South Korean entertainment system and suggested that structural changes were necessary. They also filed an objection to the court's decision on March 24, 2025.

The appeal hearing took place on April 9, but it was brief, lasting only ten minutes. Only legal representatives from both sides were present, and no new arguments were introduced.

The court reaffirming its earlier stance means the group cannot carry out independent activities. The group has been inactive since its appearance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, when it publicly announced a temporary suspension of activities.

Following the court's ruling on April 16, which upheld the restrictions on the group's independent activities, the group's legal team has taken immediate action to challenge the decision. Sejong Law Firm, representing NewJeans (NJZ), in a statement to another South Korean media outlet, SPOTVNEWS, said:

"Today, the court made a decision to approve the original decision, and we immediately filed an appeal. We will continue to faithfully participate in the ongoing legal procedures and do our best to ensure that the facts are clearly revealed."

Meanwhile, the main legal proceedings filed by ADOR to validate its exclusive contract with NewJeans (NJZ) members are being processed. The second hearing in the ongoing lawsuit is scheduled for June 5, 2025.

As the legal battle intensifies, NewJeans' future activities remain uncertain. All eyes are now on the upcoming June 5 hearing, which may prove pivotal in determining the group's path forward.

